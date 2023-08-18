Highlights Theo Walcott has retired from football after a career spanning 17 and a half years, expressing his desire to experience new things.

Walcott moved to north London in January 2006 from Southampton and went on to make 397 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 108 times.

Eight other players joined Arsenal that same year, including Emmanuel Adebayor and Abou Diaby, with each man experiencing varying degrees of success while at the Emirates and also after.

Theo Walcott has announced his retirement from football with immediate effect, 17 and a half years on from his big move to Arsenal at the age of 34.

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, the former Southampton man said: “I’m officially going to be hanging up my boots. It’s very scary, I can’t lie,” which will have surprised quite a few fans.

He continued to say: “It’s scary because football’s all I’ve known from the age of 16 or even younger. I want to try new things I never experienced as a kid – I missed out on a lot. I just feel like I want to experience life."

The former England international wrapped up his career with his first ever club, Southampton, although it did end on a sour note with the Saints suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Walcott was brought into the Emirates with very big expectations in January 2006, and he was one of nine players to join the club in the calendar year. We take a look at the other eight players who arrived at Arsenal that year and what became of them.

8 Emmanuel Adebayor

Joining Walcott at the club in the January 2006 transfer window was the Togo international, who signed for a €10 million fee from Monaco. It turned out to be a very shrewd piece of business from Arsene Wenger as Adebayor went on to bag 62 goals in 142 games for Arsenal. After joining the emerging Manchester City team in 2009, his relationship with the Gunners' faithful turned sour after his famous celebration against the club.

The striker went on to play for Arsenal's fierce rivals - Tottenham - and Crystal Palace in the Premier League before moving to Turkey and eventually winding his career down in Togo, his home country. Adebayor has only just hung up his boots for good in 2023.

7 Abou Diaby

Another winter transfer window signing saw the 19-year-old at the time join the club from French side, AJ Auxerre, for a nominal fee. His potential was enormous with Diaby putting in performances that many would compare to an early Yaya Toure. The Frenchman was a dominating figure in the engine room as he could drive through teams with ease, and he also had the technical ability to match.

Unfortunately for him, injury issues persisted and ultimately ruined his career at the top. He managed 124 appearances for the Gunners in nine years before he moved back to France. Only five games for Marseille later, and Diaby was forced to call it a day on his playing days due to injury.

6 Carlos Vela

Vela was the same age as Walcott when the pair joined their new side in January 2006 with both expected to go on to big things. The Mexican obviously joined to much less fanfare, but in the next few years expectations began to grow. Wenger was a manager known to develop young talent into world stars, but this was not the path Vela ended up following.

The majority of his time with Arsenal was spent out on loan to sides such as Celta Vigo, Osasuna and Real Sociedad, with the latter eventually signing him on a permanent deal in 2012, bringing his six-year stint in England to an end. His time with the Spanish club showed that he could be a valuable player to a top side. He stayed with them until 2018 and now plays for LAFC in America, where he is one of the star players.

5 Tomas Rosicky

The Czech Republic international came in with a lot of experience from his time with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, but he ultimately suffered a similar fate to Diaby with injury problems plaguing his Emirates career. Rosicky joined in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2006/07 season, and he did make an instant impact in his first couple of seasons before the injuries caught up to him.

It was a very stop-start decade at the club for the midfielder as he eventually left to join Sparta Prague in his home country in 2016 upon the expiry of his contract with the English side. He unfortunately suffered a long-term injury very early into his return to Prague and retired 18 months after.

4 Denilson

With a very packed midfield at the time, Denilson struggled to make a real impact on the first-team squad upon his arrival and for his first couple of seasons in truth. He was still a very young player, however, and was given a chance in 2008/09 when some senior players in his position left. The Brazilian was always a safe pair of hands that was trusted by Wenger, but he never set the world alight either.

Since leaving the club a decade ago, Denilson has spent the majority of his time playing back in Brazil with clubs such as São Paulo and Botafogo. His most recent club was with Brasil de Pelotas in 2021, and he has been unattached ever since with question marks over whether he will ever return to the game.

3 Joe O'Cearuill

Probably the least-known name on this list, the Irish centre-back was also signed by Wenger in the summer of 2006 from the Watford youth setup with the hopes that he would go on to become a first-team player. It never panned out this way for O'Cearuill as he never made a competitive appearance for the Gunners.

Now 36-years-old, the defender has not had a club since 2016 after bouncing around the English lower leagues with a few spells back in Ireland also.

2 William Gallas

The French defender was some character, as shown by his choice to take the number 10 shirt at Arsenal despite being a centre-back. He was a solid player at the back having already won two league titles at Chelsea previously, but his time at the Emirates was more well remembered for his tantrums and fiery nature.

He did play over 100 times for Arsenal before going on to join north London rivals, Tottenham, on a free transfer in 2010. Gallas showed there may not have been too much loyalty within him as the Spurs move saw him complete the trio of top London clubs. After three years at White Hart Lane, a year in Australia with Perth Glory saw out his playing days.

1 Julio Baptista

Real Madrid agreed to send the forward to Arsenal on loan for the 2006/07 season, which turned out to be his only year with the club. He was more effective for the Gunners in cup competitions as he only managed three Premier League goals during his stay in England.

Baptista returned to Real Madrid in 2007 where he spent one more season before moving on to Roma. A decent time in Italy lasted three years before he was back in Spain with Malaga in 2011. After wrapping up his playing career in 2019, he is now the manager of Real Valladolid.