Theo Walcott has highlighted Arsenal's dependence on set-pieces as a cause for concern after Mikel Arteta's side fell to a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday night. Alexander Isak scored and then provided an assist for Anthony Gordon to get in on the fun as the Magpies condemned the Gunners to their first home defeat of the season in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

A monumental challenge now awaits the North Londoners as they must overcome a two-goal deficit at St James' Park on February 5th if they have any hope of reaching Wembley in March. They could face the winner of Tottenham vs. Liverpool, but haven’t reached the final of the competition since 2018. However, the cup isn't the only competition where Arsenal have struggled. They sit second in the Premier League, trailing Liverpool by six points, with the Reds having a game in hand.

While many believe Arteta’s side will be the closest rivals to the Arne Slot revolution taking place on Merseyside, the Gunners have increasingly struggled to create and convert chances in their typically free-flowing style. Though much of this can be attributed to Bukayo Saka’s injury, Walcott insists they need to find solutions – and fast.

Walcott Highlights Where Things Are Going Wrong For Arsenal

Walcott, speaking during Sky Sports' coverage of Tuesday's game, picked out where he thinks the Gunners are going wrong. "What worries me for Arsenal is they are getting excited about set pieces all the time rather than free-flowing football, which they are known for," the former Gunners winger said.

"We are shying away from it. It was a very lackluster performance in the second half. It's going away from free-flowing football and creating chances. It is a lack of confidence I think, I think there were a lot of nerves in the stadium. You can see that sometimes the players look like they're running out of ideas, and they can't play off the cuff because they are playing to a system."

Saka could be sidelined until the spring following surgery on his hamstring, and Arsenal now face the challenge of replacing his goal-scoring and creative contributions. Ethan Nwaneri appeared to be in line for a role on the Gunners' right flank and even scored against Brighton, but he picked up an injury during the match and is also now set for a stint on the sidelines.

The Gunners' next three matches are as follows: Manchester United at home in the FA Cup, Tottenham at home in the league, and Aston Villa at home in the league. Clearly, there’s no time to waste if Arteta is to lead his side to a Premier League title for the first time in two decades, as the next two weeks could determine their fate.