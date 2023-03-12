Southampton forward Theo Walcott's experience 'could be key' in their fight for Premier League survival, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 33-year-old has struggled for game time under previous managers, but Ruben Selles recently awarded him a rare start.

Southampton news - Theo Walcott

During the summer transfer window, Saints signed young, up-and-coming players such as Romeo Lavia, Samuel Edozie, Sekou Mara and Juan Larios, who are all under the age of 20.

A lack of experience brought in may have been their downfall this season, meaning players like Walcott will have to step up and help the young talent settle into senior football.

Walcott is the oldest outfield player in the squad, as per Transfermarkt, and Selles decided his experience could be key as he handed him a surprising start against Leicester City.

The 33-year-old had only started once in the Premier League before last weekend, where Southampton picked up a crucial three points in their fight for survival.

Saints manager Selles was full of praise for Walcott in the build-up to the game against Leicester and insisted he could still be an option despite his age. He said: "For me, there is no doubt that Theo is a top player and is a top option. I think it’s clear and that I’ve shown what I think about Theo. I just need him to continue what he has been doing, to be consistent and then it will be my decision if he is in the line-up or not."

What has O'Rourke said about Walcott?

O'Rourke has suggested that Walcott's experience 'could be key' for Southampton in the remaining fixtures.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah he was a bit of a forgotten man at Southampton. Not a lot of people were thinking he was still at Southampton because he was so rarely used under previous management.

"He's come back into the fold and his experience could be key for Southampton in this crucial run-in for survival."

How has Walcott performed this season?

It's a small sample size to judge him off, but Walcott has more shot-creating actions per 90 minutes than Mohamed Elyounoussi and Moussa Djenepo, who have both often been selected ahead of the 33-year-old, as per FBref.

The £75k-a-week earning Walcott (via Spotrac) also averages more carries into the penalty area than the majority of the Saints squad, with only Edozie and Kamaldeen Sulemana bettering his 1.03 per 90 minutes.