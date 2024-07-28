Highlights Failure to hire a new fitness coach could be the reason for Manchester United's injury struggles.

Talented young stars Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro went off injured in a pre-season game against Arsenal.

Injuries have been a constant problem for Ten Hag since becoming Man Utd manager.

Manchester United's failure to hire a new fitness coach this summer is the reason for the club's continued injury woes... or so the theory goes. During the Red Devils' pre-season friendly against Arsenal on Sunday - a match they lost 2-1 in 90 minutes, before beating the Gunners in a penalty shootout - they lost two of their brightest young stars to injury.

First, Rasmus Hojlund, who opened the scoring after just 10 minutes on the day, was forced off with what has been reported as a hamstring injury. The forward was recently handed the number nine shirt at Old Trafford, and there will be big expectations for him to kick-on during his second season at United - but this injury setback threatens to hinder his progress.

To make matters worse, new £52 million signing Leny Yoro also picked up an injury during the match and was deemed unable to continue. The Red Devils spent around £130m on the two stars, so losing them to injury is a massive blow for the club, and it remains to be seen whether they'll be available once the 2024-25 campaign gets underway in August. They're far from the only injury woes that the English giants have suffered over the past couple of years, though, and it might all be down to their current fitness coach situation, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

Related Andre Onana’s Strange Penalty Shootout Tactic During Man Utd vs Arsenal Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana raised eyebrows with his tactics during the penalty shootout against Arsenal.

Journalist's Theory Behind Injury Woes

Failure to hire new fitness coach could be the problem

Erik ten Hag's second season in England was a disaster for the most part, and a large reason for that was the numerous injury problems that he was forced to contend with. The Red Devils spent almost the entire season without a fully healthy squad, and major names such as Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Hojlund all missed significant spells on the sidelines.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's squad was hit with 66 different injuries during the 2023-24 season.

As a result, you'd be forgiven for expecting the club to address those issues this summer and hire a new fitness coach to try and rectify the problem. Well, they haven't done that, and the general theory is that this failure to replace their current coach is why the squad is once again struggling with injuries. Luckhurst writes:

"For all the coaching changes at United, there is a glaring omission: a new fitness coach. United still have the same one who was promoted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer five years ago, when United promised to have their fittest squad ever. Before the end of August, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba were sidelined through injury."

Injuries impacted the club's campaign last season but with several impressive additions to the team already this summer they'll be hoping to avoid a similar situation, regardless of how many players suffer setbacks.

Related Ranking Every Premier League Manager by How Likely They Are to be Sacked The 20 managers at every Premier League club by how likely they are to be sacked next.

United's Transfer Window so Far

They've signed two promising talents

When United decided to keep the under-fire Ten Hag on as the club's manager heading into the new season, they immediately set to work on giving him a squad capable of delivering. They've not disappointed so far either, with promising defender Leny Yoro brought to Old Trafford. The 18-year-old was on the radar of several sides, but it was the Red Devils who landed his signature.

He isn't the only bright prospect that they've signed so far this summer. Forward Joshua Zirkzee has also been added to the squad, and his addition to the team could be just what they need up front to help solve some of the issues they had in front of goal throughout the 2023-24 campaign.