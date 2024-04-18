Highlights A theory has emerged about why Bernardo Silva produced one of the worst Champions League penalties in recent memory.

The Citizens crashed out of Europe's elite competition after a 4-3 shootout defeat against Real Madrid.

Kepa Arrizabalaga may have also had an influence on Silva's miss despite not being on the pitch.

Manchester City's own fans may have played a part in Bernardo Silva's tame penalty miss in the Citizens' shootout defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday. The Portugal international chipped the ball straight into the hands of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, which then appeared to knock the confidence of the players stepping up after him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City failed to reach the semi-final of the Champions League for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Following a 3-3 draw in Spain in the first leg of the mouth-watering tie, the champions of Europe had a simple task at hand: defeat Los Blancos on home soil and they would progress to meet Bayern Munich in the last four of the competition. However, the 14-time winners didn't travel to England to be rolled over. They even took the lead in the 12th minute as Rodrygo found the net at the second time of asking after a solid Ederson save.

With a 4-3 aggregate advantage, Carlo Ancelotti's men then went into defensive mode as they protected their goal resolutely for the next hour, despite the English champions knocking at the door constantly.

Lunin made crucial saves throughout until Antonio Rudiger was unable to clear the ball to safety in the 76th minute. The German scuffed the ball into the path of Kevin De Bruyne, who lifted the ball into the roof of the net to bring Pep Guardiola's side back into the game. This was enough to take the game to penalties as both sides looked exhausted during extra-time.

Man City vs Real Madrid Statistics Stat Man City Real Madrid Goals 1 1 Expected Goals 2.74 1.44 Possession 67% 33% Total Shots 33 8 Shots on Target 9 3 Big Chances 3 3 Big Chances Missed 2 2

Explanation for Bernardo Silva's Poor Penalty

City fans didn't help the gifted midfielder

Manchester City held the advantage when Silva stepped up to take his kick from 12 yards out. Veteran midfielder Luka Modric had seen Ederson save his penalty, while Julian Alvarez had converted for the home side.

Modric may have been clever, despite fluffing his lines, as the legendary Croatian smashed the ball into the crowd in frustration. However, the home crowd surprisingly failed to immediately give the ball back. This may have had an impact on Silva's mindset, as he was forced to wait an age to receive the ball.

Penalty shootouts are notorious for playing tricks on footballers' minds and the added wait time could have impacted the 29-year-old's thought process. He eventually placed the ball on the spot and lofted it straight into the arms of the opposing goalkeeper. The Real Madrid 'keeper claimed after the game: "We had to take a risk with a player in the penalty shootout, and we chose Bernardo Silva." Skip to 1:16 to see the incident in full:

City would go on to lose 4-3 on penalties as Mateo Kovacic was also thwarted by the impressive Lunin. Rio Ferdinand and Joleon Lescott were left unamused by the antics of the City fans that led to Silva's prolonged wait. Lescott claimed, per the Manchester Evening News:

"That would have just taken him out of sync and out of his rhythm. You can practice the routine, the technique, the walk up potentially, this is something you don't prepare for, the ball being in the crowd."

Ferdinand then added: "40 seconds by the way Joleon. That is a long time. It may not seem that long but it's a very long time when you are waiting there. It's a shame though as well, because it is the home fans that are delaying that penalty kick."

Kepa's Role in Silva's Miss

The Spaniard learned from the past

Kepa Arrizabalaga is currently on loan at Real Madrid from Chelsea as he was originally brought in as Thibaut Courtois' back-up. The Spain international has fallen behind Lunin in the pecking order and was on the bench at the Etihad, but he may have played a part in the Silva penalty save.

Footage emerged online of the Spaniard being beaten by a spot-kick from the same player back in his Chelsea days. That shot went straight down the middle of the goal but Kepa dived out the way. There's every chance the 29-year-old passed on some words of wisdom to his teammate before the shootout. Watch the viral clip below:

