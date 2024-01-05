Highlights T.J. Watt, despite being the statistical leader, is the least likely of the three to win DPOY.

Micah Parsons may have a lower sack total, but his ability to disrupt the pocket and apply pressure makes him a strong contender.

Myles Garrett's dominant play has been instrumental in the Cleveland Browns' success, making him a favorite for the award.

The final week of any NFL season is always stressful. Teams are looking to secure playoff spots or solidify their seedings, and players want to make one last push toward their lucrative contract incentives and seasonal awards.

While Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin are seemingly mortal locks for the respective categories, the Defensive Player of the Year award may be the one that is still up for grabs in Week 18.

The DPoY Award is the subject of many current debates among NFL fans and pundits. With three separate players having a solid case for the award, it's time to assess who has truly left the most significant mark on the league this year.

For starters, these are the current overall best odds for each player still in the race:

2023 - 2024 NFL DPOY Odds Player: Odds: Myles Garrett -200 Micah Parsons +350 T.J. Watt +450

The case for T.J. Watt

Despite being the statistical leader in key categories, Watt currently finds himself as the biggest underdog of the three finalists to win the award

Arguably the most disrespected defensive great in the game today, Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is the biggest underdog of the three finalists. This may surprise many since Watt is currently tied for the lead in most sacks this season at 17 total.

Additionally, Watt's lone interception, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 42 solo tackles outrank Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett in each respective category. On paper, Watt's impact on the game significantly trumps his peers. Comparing the stats of all three players paints a favorable picture of the Steelers' premier defender.

DPOY contenders statistical comparison Player INTs FFs FRs Sacks Tackles Myles Garrett 0 4 1 14 75 Micah Parsons 0 1 1 13 91 T.J. Watt 1 4 3 17 102

As a result of the numbers, placing a wager on Watt could be a decent value bet, given the disparity between his on-field numbers and betting odds. Watt is the leader in nearly every statistical category of the three finalists. HC Mike Tomlin has once again managed to salvage a winning record out of the offensive disaster that is Pittsburgh. Watt has been a key component in Tomlin's ability to do so, given that he is the anchor to a defensive unit that has been asked to do a lot this year.

He may not be the most popular choice this offseason, but Big Watt made a big statement this year.

The Steelers will reignite their historic divisional rivalry with the Ravens in Week 18. While the AFC's number one seed has only allowed 37 sacks this season, Watt can make one last push at the title with a dominant performance against future MVP winner Lamar Jackson.

The case for Micah Parsons

Parsons was brought on a blitz 47 times, while Watt and Garrett have combined for 23

One of the many stars in Dallas at the moment, Parsons, is heralded as one of the most oppressive forces in the NFL. In Week 9 and Week 14, when the Dallas Cowboys took on the Philadelphia Eagles, Parsons notably had two of his best performances of the year, totaling 2.5 sacks, 11 total tackles, and four QB hits in two of the biggest televised games of the 2023 season.

His sack total (13.5) may be the lowest of the three, but his QB pressure has been undeniable. Parsons' ability to disrupt the pocket and blow up plays is second to none.

In fact, when referring to pressure-related stats, Parsons is right there in the mix with Watt. Rather than taking a surface level look by only evaluating turnovers and sack totals, noting the hurry-ups and pressure stats of each player can highlight just how big of a nuisance both Watt and Parsons are for offensive coordinators.

Pass-rush comparison of DPOY candidates DPOY candidate QB Knockdowns QB Hurries QB Pressures Micah Parsons 16 11 42 T.J. Watt 18 12 48 Myles Garrett 16 6 37

Again, Watt may be the statistical leader in the majority of surface-level categories between the three of them, but a deeper analysis can reveal that other players are making close to as big of an impact as he is. Parsons definitely has some fanfare favoritism, as well, given the team he plays for, but his play on the field backs that up and proves that he is more than just the hype.

Considering that Parsons has found success similar to that of Watt's amid a much stiffer regular season schedule, his odds of winning the award, according to the bookies, makes sense. Add in the fact that this is only the third season of his career and that he's been the runner-up for this award twice now, one can understand why he's a popular choice to break through and receive what may be the first of many DPoY awards.

The case for Myles Garrett

Garrett is largely to thank for the Cleveland Browns allowing a league-low 4,265 yards

The best defensive player on arguably the best defense in football, Garrett, is looking to add to his ever-growing trophy collection. The five-time Pro Bowler is in the renaissance of his career. In fact, he's arguably been the best and most consistent DE in the league over the past three years.

Myles Garrett's past three seasons Year FFs Sacks Tackles QB hits 2021 1 16 51 33 2022 2 16 60 26 2023 4 14 42 30 Total 7 46 153 89

After being named to consecutive first-team All-Pro lists in 2020 and 2021 and coming in fifth last year in voting for DPoY, it's fair to say that Garrett is due. After manning the defensive helm en route to an upset over the then-undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, he could finally stake an actual claim.

Garrett's stats may not jump off the page when next to Watt's and Parsons', but his defense has been directly responsible for one of the most unlikely playoff runs the Cleveland Browns organization has ever seen. Remember, this is a team that lost both its franchise quarterback and its star running back relatively early into the season, meaning it has had to rely heavily on its defense and, Garrett has been nearly unguardable for most of this season. With such an overwhelming presence in the pass rush, the Browns have overcome the setbacks on offense.

Perhaps it's not the lone seasonal stats that are responsible for Garrett being the betting favorite to win his first DPoY award, but rather, his consistent dominant play has allowed this Browns team to tread water for the past several seasons. His name has crept closer and closer to this award with each passing year, and despite not being the most obvious choice from a sheer statistical perspective, it's understandable why many believe he has been the best defensive player in the league this season.

