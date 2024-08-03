Highlights Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather could fight well into their 50s.

Pacquiao may have one more fight for real but there are ways in which he could box aged 50, his manager told us.

An exec close to Mayweather told us separately that their fighter, too, could fight well into his 50s. There's one scenario where they finish their careers by fighting one another.

There's a very real chance that two of boxing's modern day legends, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather, could not only continue to box into their 50s, but finish their illustrious careers by fighting one another.

GIVEMESPORT spoke to people close to the fighters who revealed their plans in the exhibition scene, and real, competitive fights. James McNair, the president of The Money Team, said they plan to "milk" Mayweather "until there's nothing left to milk." And boxing manager Sean Gibbons, who represents Pacquiao, told us there is time for the superstar fighter to have one more fight this year before calling time on his career. A caveat to retirement, Gibbons said, would be if they were ever able to secure the one fight "that should have happened already" — Conor McGregor.

One Scenario Could See Pacquiao And Mayweather Finishing Their Careers Together

It would be a fitting end to an all-time great rivalry

Though GIVEMESPORT spoke to McNair and Gibbons from opposite sides of the United States, with The Money Team boss talking to one of our reporters, Ike Feldman, in New York City, and Gibbons talking to editor Alan Dawson in Hollywood, both execs said similar things about their clients. These are fighters, we're told, who could continue to do their thing for some years yet.

On Mayweather, McNair told us:

“As long as he keeps himself in good condition he can fight till he’s 55."

And, though Pacquiao has only "one more fight in him" after his recent exhibitions, which, if it materializes, would be against Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight world championship, he'd be open to fighting Conor McGregor at even an advanced age.

"Manny can do that fight when he's 50."

It's The Fight That Makes The Most Sense

They should hang their gloves up together

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao finally fought in 2015 after years of failed negotiations in the biggest boxing spectacle of time, as gate receipts exceeded $90 million and pay-per-view sales in the US alone broke the 4.4 million barrier.

Having swashbuckled his way through eight weight classes, Pacquiao struggled to get his attacking arsenal into a winning rhythm as Mayweather was able to negate anything he threw at him, and the American went on to win a comfortable decision.

Though their records combined for 123 fights and involved many Hall-of-Fame fighters and all-time great boxers, they will always be linked with one another for the record they set in 2015. Considering their both comfortable taking part in exhibitions, it would be a fitting way to call the curtain down on both their careers should the last time they step foot into the ring be against one another.