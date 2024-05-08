Highlights The Chicago Bears had two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bears have had one winning season in the last decade and haven't won a playoff game since 2010.

No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze could be a star in the making.

The Chicago Bears may have turned their franchise fortunes around with a pair of first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft—USC quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall and Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9 overall.

The addition of those two, along with a highly-lauded offseason of signing free agents and trading for impact players has the Bears and their fans feeling optimistic for the first time in a long time.

Remember, this is a franchise with just one winning season in the last decade that hasn't won a playoff game since 2010. But the past is the past. And these new players? They could care less (via ESPN):

Especially with Caleb throwing the ball, there's so many different avenues of the offense that we can explore, especially with the wide receiver core with such versatile receivers. There is no limit to what we can do. I'm super excited to dive into the playbook and unlock the master plan that they're gonna have for us.

Besides being one of the more talented receiver prospects in recent memory, Odunze brings something else to the table in Chicago—he's a winner.

In his final two seasons at the University of Washington playing for current Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, the Huskies went 25-3 and advanced to the College Football Playoff national championship game in 2023.

Odunze Put On Show For NFL Scouts in 2023

Odunze had 81 receptions for 1,640 receiving yards and scored 15 touchdowns

Catching passes from Atlanta Falcons' No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr., Odunze put on a show for NFL scouts and had a season for the ages in 2023.

Odunze, 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, was an All-Pac-12 selection for the second straight season and a unanimous Associated Press All-American with 81 receptions for 1,640 yards (which led the nation) and 15 total touchdowns. He was also versatile and scored touchdowns three different ways—receiving, rushing and on a kick return.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Before 2024, the last time the Chicago Bears had two picks in the first round was in 2003. That year, the Bears selected Penn State defensive end Michael Haynes (No. 14) and Florida quarterback Rex Grossman (No. 22).

Odunze's enthusiasm for the Bears' offensive potential shouldn't be misconstrued as just pertaining to how he and Williams will play, far from it. Williams will find himself surrounded by elite veteran talent as well.

The Bears traded for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen in March 2024 after Allen had 103 receptions for 1,243 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games in 2023. They also agreed to lucrative free-agent deals with running back D'Andre Swift (3 years, $24.5 million) and tight end Gerald Everett (2 years, $14 million) in the offseason.

And that's all before mentioning the in-house talent of D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet that already resided in the Windy City. With a weapons cache like this, Odunze and company should have all the ammo they need to turn the tables on the NFL—and especially the rival Packers.

