Key Takeaways Entering Monday, nine teams have started the 2024 campaign with a 2-0 record.

Since the NFL merger in 1970, 64-percent of 2-0 teams have reached the playoffs.

AFC West and NFC South have multiple 2-0 teams (Chiefs, Chargers; Bucs, Saints).

The popular exercise of labeling teams as either pretenders or contenders can be challenging in September, considering that temperatures are still close to summer-high across regions of the nation and leaves haven't even changed color yet. But every week matters in the NFL, and playoff fates can be determined by hot and cold streaks early in the season. History says so.

Since the NFL merger in 1970, nearly 64-percent of the teams (262 out of 411) that began the season 2-0 reached the playoffs. Just last year, six of eight 2-0 teams played beyond the first week of January, and in 2022, all five 2-0 teams secured postseason spots. Still, a 36-percent chance of missing out can't be ignored, and a few teams in the 2024 batch look... fraudulent.

1 Pittsburgh Steelers

First 2-0 start since 2020

Perhaps it comes as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers have started the season on a positive note, as they've never finished with a losing record under the 18-year stewardship of head coach Mike Tomlin . Stellar defense guided them to a pair of road wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos -- the unit has allowed just 16 total points and 521 total yards.

But these wins were low-scoring, and therein lies the rub. With new backup Justin Fields in at quarterback for the injured veteran Russell Wilson , the Steelers' offense has mustered just 31 points, which ranks 25th in the NFL entering Monday. They've also recorded one touchdown, and their total yardage mark of 521 ranks in the bottom-five. A lot of meat left on the bones.

The Steelers are still finding an identity with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, but the early results haven't instilled confidence. Of course, a defense led by gamewrecker T.J. Watt will keep them in most games, but the offense can't be a work-in-progress all year. There has to be more creativity and explosiveness in the passing game if they want to be truly feared.

2 Los Angeles Chargers

First 2-0 start since 2012

While the new-look Los Angeles Chargers lack the offensive firepower displayed in recent years, they took care of business in two winnable games against the Carolina Panthers and rival Las Vegas Raiders. Call them morale-boosters for new head coach Jim Harbaugh, who left massive success in the college ranks for a second stint in the NFL. It's a new era with a welcoming face in charge -- the championship-starved fanbase is cautiously optimistic.

So far the Chargers have dominated on the ground by averaging 197.5 rushing yards, good for second-best in the league. This was a winning formula for Harbaugh with Michigan, and credit goes to veteran running back J.K. Dobbins , who finally looks healthy and equipped for a heavy workload. But, much like the Steelers' issue, it's time to discuss the Chargers' passing game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chargers are one of 12 teams that have yet to win a Super Bowl, and the last time they clinched back-to-back trips to the playoffs was in 2008-09.

Justin Herbert threw for only 130 yards in their Week 2 win over the Panthers, the lowest total in any full game of his career. The fifth-year starter has recorded 274 total yards thus far, and while the running game has been stressed more, Herbert needs to be let loose eventually and create more chemistry with young receivers. Fair concerns about his durability also exist.

3 Seattle Seahawks

First 2-0 start since 2020

The Seattle Seahawks have also benefited from a rather favorable schedule, as their first two opponents were teams straddling that odd line between retooling and rebuilding. But it took a second-half rally for them to outlast the Denver Broncos at home in Week 1, and then overtime to squeak past the New England Patriots on the road in Week 2. No style points.

Props to the Seahawks for surviving matchups against some AFC cellar-dwellers, but these outcomes were expected. Their schedule only gets tougher now, with key matchups against the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills coming before the calendar turns to November. How will the Seahawks fare against serious competition?

They'll look to avoid a harsh reality check with journeyman quarterback Geno Smith who, in spite of his laudable comeback performance in Week 2, is far from a world-beater. It's also worth mentioning that star running back Kenneth Walker III is dealing with an oblique injury, and if he misses multiple games, the Seahawks' hopes in a wild NFC West take a huge hit.

