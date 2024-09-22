Pundit Danny Murphy has slammed Manchester United for not addressing their lack of goals in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils played out a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday evening. They remain 11th in the standings with just seven points from their opening five fixtures.

Erik ten Hag’s side will begin their Europa League campaign midweek with their opening tie against FC Twente on Wednesday night. They then host Tottenham Hotspur next weekend in a huge Premier League clash.

Man Utd ‘haven’t addressed’ lack of goals

It was a busy transfer window for the club

United were one of the busier teams throughout the summer with five new additions overall. However, the majority of those signings were defensive, including two centre backs and a right back.

Dutch international Joshua Zirkzee was the only attacking addition as he joined from Serie A side Bologna. He scored on his debut in the opening league game against Fulham, but he has yet to add to his tally.

Pundit and former Liverpool and Fulham midfielder Murphy believes the lack of goals is a key weakness in Ten Hag’s team that was not addressed in the transfer market. Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, he insisted they will struggle to make the top four – or contend for a league title – without a clinical goalscorer.

Murphy said:

“They didn’t address the shortage of goals. Last season, they scored the joint lowest amount in the top 10. For Manchester United. The only attacking player they brought in was [Joshua] Zirkzee, who is a young lad. “If you look at the top goalscorers from last season [Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund joint top with 10], that’s not going to get Manchester United where they want to be in terms of competing for the title, even top four I think they’re going to struggle.”

The Dutchman’s future is still in doubt

As a result of United’s inconsistent form, speculation around Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford has continued to strengthen in recent weeks. After another lacklustre display against Palace, rumours in Italy suggest the Manchester club are already eyeing up a replacement.

Outlet Calciomercato claims Massimiliano Allegri is a name under consideration at United. The 57-year-old was last in charge of Juventus until May of this year, and the article claims he would be open to joining the English club.

Manchester United's 2024/25 Premier League season so far Stat: Matches played 5 Table position 11th Points 7 Wins 2 Draws 1 Defeats 2 Goals scored 5

Previous names linked with the job include former England manager Gareth Southgate and ex-Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel. Despite some suggestions United were planning to sack Ten Hag at the end of last season, they instead opted to stick with the 54-year-old in hope he could turn things around.

An improvement in United’s league form will be needed to dampen further rumours, as well as a positive start to their Europa League campaign. Hojlund’s return from injury will act as a significant boost to the squad, and should take some of the goalscoring pressure off new signing Zirkzee.

All stats courtesy of PremierLeague.com