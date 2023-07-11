Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, and journalist Dean Jones has delivered an update on the situation, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The former Bayern Munich star has struggled with injuries on Merseyside, and Liverpool fans may have expected slightly more from the Spaniard.

Liverpool transfer news - Thiago Alcantara

Thiago signed for Liverpool for a fee of around £25m back in 2020, according to Sky Sports.

Since then, Thiago has made just 67 Premier League appearances, managing only 18 last season, as per Transfermarkt.

The 32-year-old has missed 66 games through injury, almost the same number of games as he's appeared in England's top flight.

Now, according to reports in Turkey, Galatasaray have held talks with Thiago in England, with the proposal welcomed by the player.

Jurgen Klopp has opted to bring in both Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister during the summer transfer window so far, as the German manager looks to revamp his midfield after a difficult season.

The Reds finished outside of the top four and will be playing in the Europa League next term.

Now, journalist Jones has confirmed that the Merseyside club could be open to allowing Thiago to leave the club.

What has Jones said about Thiago?

Jones has suggested that although Liverpool won't force Thiago out, they will certainly be open-minded if an offer arrives on the table.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "My understanding of the situation is Liverpool won't force Thiago out. They are open-minded to him going if he finds a project that suits him.

"Part of the reason for that is that Thiago is one of the highest earners at Liverpool, is certainly one of the higher earners in the squad. And so, because of that, there would be benefits to moving him on, and that's what helps them with the next stage of building the squad.

"Don't forget, Thiago was a bit of a luxury signing and when he first came in it was a bit of a surprise even that Klopp managed to get him through the door on the terms that he did.

"But yeah, I think that we'll start to see what offers are there for Thiago and whether he's interested because if the player wants to leave, I think he will be allowed to."

What's next for Liverpool?

Despite the additions of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister, Liverpool could still be in the market for further midfield reinforcements this summer.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner have all left the club following the expiration of their contracts.

With Thiago potentially on his way out the door, the Reds could need multiple new additions in the middle of the park.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are exploring a deal to sign Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram is of interest to the Reds, so they're certainly not slowing down in their pursuit of additions.