Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara's move to Merseyside 'hasn't worked out', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 31-year-old has spent more time on the treatment table than Liverpool fans would have hoped since his move to Anfield.

Liverpool news - Thiago

Thiago signed for Liverpool from German club Bayern Munich for a fee totalling £25m.

Since joining the Merseyside club, Thiago has missed 59 games through injury and only played 93 games in total, as per Transfermarkt.

There's no doubt Liverpool are a much better side with Thiago in the team, but regular availability is one of the best traits to have as a footballer, and that's something the Spaniard doesn't have in his locker at this stage of his career.

Reports from Italy have suggested that Liverpool are plotting a double Serie A swoop this summer, with Stanislav Lobotka and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic both linked with a move to Anfield.

This shows the issues Liverpool have in midfield at the moment, with Thiago regularly injured and three players likely to be out the door in the summer.

James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract in the summer, so it looks like a potential midfield rebuild could be happening at the end of the season.

What has Jones said about Thiago?

Jones has claimed that it's not worked out for Thiago at Liverpool and we've only seen glimpses of what he's capable of.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's just been frustrating, hasn't it? We've seen flashes of what he's capable of and we know what a brilliant technician he is, but it just hasn't worked out.

"Obviously, Jurgen Klopp managed to get him through the door and it was a big surprise when it happened."

How has Thiago performed in a Liverpool shirt?

This season, Thiago has only started 14 Premier League games, providing no goals or assists, as per FBref.

Although he's one of the most technical players in the league, Thiago isn't afraid to put himself about a bit. The former Barcelona midfielder averages 2.9 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 7.1 total duels won per game in England's top flight.

The Spanish international has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.20 this campaign, so there's no doubt he has a positive impact when playing.

However, as mentioned, it's no good only being available for 50% of the games. Klopp is forced to regularly change his midfield partnerships in order to facilitate Thiago.