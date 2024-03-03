Highlights Thiago's Liverpool career has been marred by injuries, playing only 98 games out of 184 since joining.

Jurgen Klopp is unsure if Thiago will return this season due to ongoing medical issues.

Reports suggest Liverpool won't renew Thiago's contract due to a lack of playing time and high wage demands.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has struggled to make the impact at Anfield that many would have expected of him considering his experience in the game, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that he might have played his last game for the Merseyside club.

It's been a difficult season for the Spanish midfielder, with Thiago making his first appearance of the campaign in February. The former Bayern Munich man came off the bench in the 85th minute, making his comeback at the Emirates Stadium, but he suffered yet another injury and hasn't returned since.

It's been the story of Thiago's Liverpool career, spending more time watching from the sidelines than producing on the pitch. Considering the achievements he's had at his former clubs and how highly regarded the midfielder is, it's safe to say his time at Anfield has been a disappointment. With his £200k-a-week contract expiring in the summer, it looks like his days at Liverpool could be numbered.

Thiago might not play for Liverpool again

Speaking earlier this week Jurgen Klopp has discussed Thiago's injury situation, suggesting that he's unsure whether we will see the Spanish midfielder again this season...

“I don’t know, to be honest (if he will play again this season). It’s a couple of things but what he has to do now from a medical point of view and I don't know if it will mean again if he can play again. It's not a short-term thing and that's why I'm not 100% in it. I'm not sure if it's the same but the region is the same.”

Thiago Liverpool Stats Season Appearances Goals Minutes 2020/2021 24 1 1857 2021/2022 25 1 1537 2022/2023 18 0 1256 2023/2024 1 0 5 Correct as of 29/02/2024

It's been a major disappointment for Klopp not to have Thiago available more often, as when he's fit, he's one of the most technically gifted midfielders in the Premier League. However, the Merseyside outfit are paying Thiago a hefty sum a week to sit on the treatment table, and they might be better off allowing him to depart in the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thiago has played 98 times for Liverpool since joining the club, but he's also missed 86 games through injury.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool are not expected to offer Thiago a new contract at Anfield, and it's certainly no surprise. The 32-year-old has played just five minutes in the Premier League this season, is reaching the latter stages of his career, and is taking a large chunk of the wage budget.

Related Player Profile on Liverpool Starlet Bobby Clark Bobby Clark is one of Liverpool's most promising youngsters. Find more about his age, height, position, stats and style of play.

Dean Jones - Thiago could have played last game for Liverpool

Jones has suggested that Thiago may have played his last game for the club considering his recent injury and the fact that his contract will expire in the summer. The journalist adds that his time at Anfield has been a disappointment, but he can understand why Klopp opted to bring him to the club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Thiago looks like someone who might have played his last game for Liverpool. His time at the club has obviously been disappointing because he's missed so many games. When he came in, I saw him as a bit of a luxury signing, but I could understand why Klopp wanted someone with that IQ to keep his team at the very highest level possible. He has probably played a bigger overall role behind the scenes than we fully realise. But in terms of what he's done on the pitch, and what we could expect him to do on the pitch in the future, I just think it's time to move on now and accept that this one didn't work out as they'd hoped."

Klopp has been forced to endure an injury crisis at Anfield, with 14 players currently ruled out. Liverpool have deployed a host of academy graduates over the last few games, with their crop of youngsters helping the Reds secure their place in the FA Cup quarter-final with a win over Southampton.

Darwin Nunez, Andrew Robertson, and Mohamed Salah all missed the game through injury, and the Evening Standard has provided an update on their fitness. Salah and Nunez were both 'touch and go' ahead of the Southampton match, so it shouldn't be long before they return. Robertson was a surprise omission, and Klopp confirmed he was suffering from an illness.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt