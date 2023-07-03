Thiago Alcantara's future at Liverpool has been thrown in doubt, with fans claiming the midfielder has removed all mention of the club from his Instagram bio.

The activity has caused many to question his future at the club, believing it's a sign of a potential departure.

Having joined Liverpool in 2020 for just £20m, expectations were high for the former Bayern Munich midfielder, with many believing he'd push the Reds' midfield to the next level, but things haven't gone quite to plan.

The 32-year-old has been hampered by injuries throughout his Anfield career, and he hasn't made more than 25 league appearances in any of his three seasons at the club.

With Jurgen Klopp's side working to significantly strengthen their midfield, Thiago's future at the club is now up in the air and after seemingly removing Liverpool from his Instagram, he could be hinting at a potential exit.

What happened with Thiago's Instagram?

Football personality Grizz Khan first brought the 32-year-old's apparent activity to light, tweeting about it saying: "Thiagoooooo? Removed LFC from his insta."

Shortly after, numerous high-profile Liverpool fan accounts also tweeted about the situation.

Thiago wouldn't be the first midfielder to leave the club this summer if he were to depart, though, with James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also bringing their time at the club to an end.

The two were released from Liverpool once their contracts expired last month, joining Roberto Firmino who also brought an end to his tenure with the club.

With just one year left on his current contract at Anfield, Thiago could leave Liverpool for absolutely nothing next summer, so the club may want to cash in on the 32-year-old before it's too late.

With all that being said, the Spaniard hasn't removed the club from his Twitter bio as yet, so all the speculation about a potential move away from the Reds may be just that - speculation.

Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure, when healthy, Thiago is still one of the best midfielders in the world today, it's just a case of keeping him fit.