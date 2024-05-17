Highlights Thiago Alcantara is leaving Liverpool as his contract expires in June.

Jurgen Klopp leaves alongside a star known for his flair and panache on the field.

Klopp wishes Thiago well in his future endeavours, calling him an "artist of the game."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has portrayed a tear-jerking farewell to Thiago Alcantara - with the Spaniard being confirmed as leaving the club following the imminent expiration of his contract at the end of June.

Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich back in 2021; not entirely your typical, hard-working Klopp midfielder, but one that had vast amounts of flair and panache that could unlock a defence and aesthetically, the Spanish star was right up there as one of the best in the world at what he could do with a football. But injuries have broken up his career at Liverpool and with his contract running out, Liverpool have confirmed they will be letting him go alongside fellow long-serving star Joel Matip - with Klopp paying a tribute.

Thiago: Transfer News Latest

Thiago will be leaving Liverpool in the coming weeks

Speaking on Liverpool's official website, Klopp said of the midfielder:

"Before he even came to Liverpool I believed that if you really love football it would make a lot of sense if you watched Thiago Alcantara play. "Now he will go in a new direction with his family and we can only wish them well. Wherever he plays next I would be happy to watch. An artist of the game who will only ever paint the most beautiful pictures."

Klopp later went on to discuss how he reacted when he was able to see Thiago up close in training, heaping praise on the Spanish midfielder...

"From that point on I got to see him up close and all I can say is 'Wow'. Most importantly, he was part of a new story and helped us develop as a team because of his special qualities."

Thiago, described as 'exceptional' by the Liverpool manager, will now seek a new challenge in the summer. He has only made one appearance for the Reds this season, coming on as a late substitute in the 3-1 loss at Arsenal back in February - with his lack of minutes owing to hip and muscle injuries which have hampered his game time severely.

Even last season he only made 28 appearances in all competitions with one assist to his name; and so fans may be forgiven for forgetting just how good he is after limited appearances - but Thiago is one of those players that will be permanently etched into the minds of anyone who watched him and his technique will certainly be talked about for years to come.

Elsewhere, Joel Matip has also been confirmed as leaving the club. The long-serving defender has been a complete stalwart at Anfield, making 201 appearances for the Reds with 11 goals from centre-back; however, a cruciate ligament tear at home to Fulham in December was his final appearance for the club and with younger options such as Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah coming through, the soon-to-be 33-year-old will also depart once his contract expires at the end of next month.

Thiago's Exit Could Mean Liverpool Target a Midfielder

Despite not playing bar his once appearance all season, Liverpool may target a midfielder to replace the Spaniard.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thiago made 98 appearances for Liverpool, scoring three goals and registering six assists.

They already have somewhat creative options in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but the latter hasn't pulled up as many trees as first thought on Merseyside and with Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott continuing to learn their trade, a more experienced, creative-minded midfielder could be targeted.

Arne Slot certainly has a huge task on his hands to bring in new recruits in the summer once his switch from Feyenoord is confirmed and whilst transfer links have not been entirely rife so far, there is a lot to play for if they are to challenge for the title once again.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-05-24.