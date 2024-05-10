Highlights Thiago is set to leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the season.

The Spanish midfielder made 98 appearances for Liverpool after joining in 2020.

He last started for Liverpool in February 2023.

Thiago is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, The Athletic’s James Pearce has revealed. The 33-year-old midfielder will become a free agent when his contract expires this summer.

The Spanish midfielder made 98 appearances for Liverpool, scoring three goals and registering six assists. He joined the club in 2020, after spending seven seasons at Bayern Munich.

This season, Thiago only made one five-minute Premier League appearance. Recurring injury problems have hindered the Spaniard’s career in England as he last started a game only 13 months ago, in February 2023 against Wolves.

Thiago’s Liverpool career so far

Thiago joined Liverpool in 2020, right after lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy with Bayern and beating Paris Saint-Germain. The Spaniard was a key man for the Bundesliga side during his time in Germany and came to Liverpool with high expectations after leading Bayern to European glory.

Reportedly, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was an admirer of the Spaniard as he looked to have more creativity in the midfield. Thiago then signed a four-year deal with Liverpool that is about to expire this summer.

In all of his four seasons for Liverpool, the 33-year-old has not managed to avoid injury problems. He had never appeared in more than 25 Premier League matches for the Reds in a single season, and fans can now only guess what Liverpool could have achieved if Thiago had stayed fit. He won everything while playing a pivotal part in Bayern’s midfield, and the expectations for him were not any lower in England.

Thiago Liverpool Stats (2020-2024) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 68 2 4 Champions League 19 1 0 FA Cup 9 0 2 EFL Cup 1 0 0

According to The Athletic’s Pearce, 'forgotten' man Thiago could have signed for one of the Saudi Arabian clubs last summer, but, ultimately, he wanted to see out his contract at Liverpool and be a part of the new midfield.

Less than 12 months ago, midfielders Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, and James Milner left Liverpool, and Klopp replaced them with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch.

However, this season Thiago only had five minutes to fulfill his wish and play in a reformed midfield, after he came on as a substitute in the 85th minute in a 3-1 loss against Arsenal. The Spaniard is currently out with a muscle injury, with no return date set.

New Era at Liverpool

With Klopp leaving at the end of the season, a new era is coming for Liverpool. The club is set to appoint a new manager, Arne Slot, who reportedly will not be as influential in transfer decisions as Klopp was.

The Times have suggested that Slot is set to be named as the new ‘head coach’ rather than a manager. Reportedly, Liverpool are preparing ‘for a shift away from the traditional British football club structure’ and are ready to leave transfer decisions in the hands of the new CEO of football, Michael Edwards.

