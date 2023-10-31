Highlights Liverpool midfielder Thiago has struggled to make an impact at Anfield due to injuries and the club's midfield rebuild in the summer.

Thiago's future at Liverpool is uncertain, with Barcelona reportedly considering bringing him back to Spain and his contract set to expire.

Journalist Dean Jones suggests that Thiago could be the next big-name player to leave Liverpool, but he could still be an option for Klopp before the end of the season.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago has struggled to make an impact at Anfield this season, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update on his future to GIVEMESPORT, discussing the one reason behind the uncertainty surrounding his chances of staying at the club.

It was a summer of change in the middle of the park for Jurgen Klopp's side, and Thiago has become a bit of a forgotten man at Anfield. The Spanish midfielder was one of the best in his position during his time at Bayern Munich, but injuries have halted his progress since moving to the Premier League.

Thiago is going through a tricky period at Anfield

Thiago made the move to Liverpool back in 2020 from Bundesliga side Bayern for a fee which could total £25m, per Sky Sports. The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries as he's started to get older, and a midfield rebuild during the summer has led to the Spaniard falling down the pecking order. Fitness problems, of course, haven't helped his cause, but the instant impact from some of Liverpool's new signings means it could be difficult for him to get back into the starting XI.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich £34.2m All fees via Sky Sports

Thiago is yet to make an appearance for the Reds in any competition so far this season. The former Barcelona man underwent hip surgery at the end of the last campaign, but he suffered two setbacks, extending his period on the sideline. As per the Evening Standard, Thiago could return to action at some point in November.

When Thiago builds his fitness back up, it's certainly no guarantee that he is given a run of games in the starting XI, with Klopp and his recruitment team bringing in four midfielders in the summer. Although the Merseyside club lost a host of players in the middle of the park, those that have signed on the dotted line and moved to Anfield have been impressive.

Now, Thiago's future is in doubt, and according to reports in Spain, Barcelona are considering the possibility of bringing him back to his home country. The Liverpool midfielder's £200k-a-week contract is set to expire at the end of the term, and with his current fitness issues, it seems unlikely that he will be offered a new deal.

Although Thiago hasn't made much of an impact recently, there was a time when he was a key player at Anfield and, in terms of technical ability, he's one of the most talented midfielders Liverpool have had in a long time. However, the Reds need to make a decision as to whether to cash in or extend his contract, and his fitness issues make it difficult to justify offering him a new deal, especially when you consider his hefty wages.

Jones has suggested that Thiago could be the next 'big-name player' to leave Liverpool in the near future. The journalist adds that, however, he could be an option for Klopp before the end of the season, but they've seen a lot of success in the middle of the park after their revamp in the summer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I mean, Thiago might struggle. The one thing you could say is that, at least from a defensive midfield point of view, he might add an option that they're going to need throughout the season. But when you're thinking about his long-term future, I think there's definitely reason to at least speculate on him being the next big-name player to leave Anfield. That area of the field has obviously undergone a huge overhaul and so far they've undergone pretty good success with it too."

Jurgen Klopp's January transfer plans

Despite the midfield additions in the summer, the Reds could be in the market for another when the winter window opens for business. According to German outlet BILD, Liverpool are looking to win the race to secure the signature of Bayern midfielder Jamal Musiala, with Real Madrid also keen on the youngster.

Although Klopp's current midfield options would suggest that reinforcements aren't necessary, if the opportunity to sign Musiala arises, it would be difficult to turn down. However, signing the German international certainly won't be easy. Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bayern are under no obligation to sell, and he could cost in the region of £87m.