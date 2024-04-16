Highlights INEOS' authority at Old Trafford may spark change in the dugout with Bologna's Thiago Motta emerging as a candidate.

United's season is not yet a disaster, but Erik ten Hag will need to deliver results before the end of the campaign.

Motta would undoubtedly bring an exciting brand of football to Old Trafford.

Manchester United might be considering a change in the dugout as INEOS continue to stamp their authority at Old Trafford, and journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that Bologna manager Thiago Motta has emerged as a candidate.

Although this season hasn't been a complete disaster for United just yet, there's a chance it could all go downhill before the end of the campaign. The Red Devils are still within a chance of lifting a trophy - the FA Cup - while there is a possibility they could qualify for European football.

Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly be under pressure to deliver results between now and the end of the term.

Ten Hag's position remains 'precarious'

Writing for Tribal Football, Italian reporter Galetti has claimed that ten Hag's position as United manager remains 'precarious', and the Red Devils have explored the situation of Motta...

"For Mason [Greenwood], a lot will also depend on Erik en Hag: his position remains precarious and United - among others - explored also the situation of Thiago Motta, more inclined to an experience outside Italy if he doesn't stay at Bologna."

Motta, who has been described as a 'sensational' manager, would bring an interesting and exciting style of play to Old Trafford. His intriguing 2-7-2 setup is 'breaking football' with his complex style explained in detail by GIVEMESPORT, with the Italian outfit performing exceptionally in Serie A.

As it stands, Bologna currently find themselves sitting in fourth place in the table, four points above fifth-placed Roma. Motta looks set to guide the Italian club into the Champions League - they haven't played in Europe for over 20 years. United could face competition to secure his signature, and it's hardly a surprise considering what he's done during his short managerial career.

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Motta can't be ruled out for the Liverpool job to replace Jurgen Klopp, who will be departing at the end of the season. The Merseyside outfit are likely to make a decision in the near future, so United might not want to wait around if they believe Motta is the right man.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bologna have the second-highest average possession (58.4%) in Serie A in the 2023/24 campaign, with only Napoli (61.3%) having a higher average.

Related Thiago Motta’s ‘Super Offensive’ 2-7-2 Formation Explained Thiago Motta could be the next genius football manager to change the sport in years to come with his revolutionary 2-7-2 set-up.

Motta Could Help Joshua Zirkzee Pursuit

Man Utd are scouting the Dutch striker

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee could emerge as a key target for United in the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils drawing up scouting reports on the Dutch forward.

Zirkzee, currently managed by Motta, could be an interesting option for the Manchester outfit, and appointing the Italian manager could aid them in their pursuit. Motta has managed to get the best out of Zirkzee in Serie A this season.

All stats courtesy of FBref