Bologna boss Thiago Motta could be an ‘alternative option’ in Liverpool’s search for a worthy Jurgen Klopp successor and transfer insider Dean Jones, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed additional information on the club’s long list of potential suitors.

The news of Klopp’s premature departure rocked the Anfield faithful to its core – but given that it was announced mid-season, the Merseysiders’ higher-ups have ample time to sort out a replacement ahead of the 2024/25 season.

In the German tactician’s farewell tour, Liverpool are firing on all cylinders, sitting top of the Premier League and progressing far into the latter stages of Europe’s second-tier competition – but there is still a lot of consideration going into their manager search.

Liverpool Set to Face Competition for Motta from Man Utd

Amid their brilliant season at Anfield, many of the eyes remain on who will be succeeding Klopp in the dugout. Although Xabi Alonso’s insistence to remain at the BayArena for one more season took the wind out of Liverpool’s sails considering they were the front-runners in the race for his signature, the club have other options potentially lined up.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi, who recently suffered his first-ever loss to former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp, has emerged as one of the leading candidates to take over and BBC pundit Garth Crooks has even urged Liverpool’s higher-ups to offer him the job now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Zerbi has a 40% win rate against Klopp, winning two of his five outings against the German. He has drawn two and lost the other.

In terms of their interest in Motta, according to Football Italia, Liverpool representatives were in attendance to watch Bologna’s clash with Inter Milan in early March. Should they garner concrete interest in the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, they could face competition from arch-rivals Manchester United.

According to reports, the Red Devils are exploring a shock move for Motta amid uncertainty over Erik ten Hag’s future. After being appointed in September 2022, the Italian-Brazilian boss has gained a points per match rate of 1.72 in 68 games and is catching the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs – Manchester United and Liverpool included.

Thiago Motta - Managerial Statistics Club Games W D L Points per Match Bologna 68 33 18 17 1.72 Spezia Calcio 40 11 6 23 0.98 Genoa 10 2 3 5 0.90

Jones suggested that Motta, who is currently doing a fantastic job at Bologna, is on the fringes of the Reds’ managerial shortlist but his football philosophy has piqued the interest of many inside the club. Bologna’s unique style of play could suit Liverpool’s desire to evolve in the near future, the transfer insider added.

He did reveal that Amorim, however, does remain at the top of the short list, with many sources from his native Portugal suggesting that the Liverpool job could lure him away from Sporting CP. For the time being, however, the 39-year-old’s focus remains solely on their upcoming fixtures. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said:

“An alternative option for Liverpool could be Thiago Motta. Outside of the two main candidates, he has a very interesting football philosophy that is intriguing to many at Liverpool. Bologna play with a fluidity that is very rare. One thing that is important to Liverpool is that they have a football philosophy to follow but also that they play in a way that suits the squad and means they keep evolving. “It’s important to stress that Motta is an outsider at this moment in time but that he is interesting to them. Key info on the appointment is that as we start this week, Amorim remains the top choice and sources in Portugal believe he would take the job. This is a difficult week to progress any deal because Sporting have two huge matches against Benfica that he needs 100% focus on.”

Liverpool Appointment of Pedro Marques Imminent

This summer transfer period marks an all-important time in the club’s history – not least with the departure of their beloved Klopp. Michael Edwards and incoming sporting director Richard Hughes are believed to be working tirelessly behind the scenes in order to shape up their hierarchy ahead of the next campaign.

And according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are on the verge of striking a deal with Portuguese outfit Benfica for their technical director, Pedro Marques.

"Pedro Marques' appointment to key role in new FSG set-up close to being confirmed. Benfica technical director another recruit by Liverpool owners after Michael Edwards (CEO of football). 41yo has strong reputation + seen as big coup."

Formerly a servant of the City Football Group, the acquisition of the 41-year-old is considered to be an impressive coup amid the football echo chamber. According to Ornstein, Marques is being employed to work for FSG, rather than Liverpool itself, as they seek to deploy his expertise to attract talent from across the globe.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 02/04/2024