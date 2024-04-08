Highlights Thiago Motta's revolutionary 2-7-2 formation has caught the eye of many people across European football.

Motta's offensive philosophy emphasises control and using numbers to the team's advantage.

Bologna are closing in on a place in the Champions League for the first time ever and this has clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool keeping tabs on their Italian boss.

Football is full of revolutionary minds, and we may be looking at the next to emerge in the coming years in the form of Thiago Motta. The Bologna manager has some radical ideas and could lead the way for more young bosses going forward.

Pep Guardiola is the biggest example of a wonderfully intelligent mind changing the way everyone views the beautiful game, with ideas such as inverted full-backs and tiki-taka football being common staples of the modern game. The Spaniard isn't the only man with revolutionary ideas either, and Motta is the latest young manager who is looking to make his mark in the European game.

His Bologna side are in contention for Champions League qualification in the 2024/25 campaign as they sit fourth in the Italian top flight at the time of writing. The former Italy international started his journey into management as Paris Saint-Germain's Under-19 boss before having short spells at Genoa and Spezia. The biggest talking point surrounding Motta's approach to the game, though, is his 2-7-2 formation.

Thiago Motta's Revolutionary New Formation

The manager looks at the pitch differently to others

The traditional way for football formations to be discussed is from back to front. Discounting the goalkeepers and starting from the defensive line, we have become accustomed to seeing managers play 4-4-2, 4-3-3 or even 3-4-3 over the years but never 2-7-2. Firstly, because this setup includes all 11 players in the team.

While on paper this looks like a scenario where the team lines up with no goalkeeper, only two defenders and seven players packed into the midfield, that's not the case. Motta changed his way of looking at the pitch to come to this formation.

Instead of the traditional way of looking at a tactical set-up horizontally, the Brazil-born manager instead split the field into three vertical lanes. This means he effectively has seven players in the central channel with two players out wide on each flank. See the graphic below to see how this would look:

Italian uses shape to try and dominate possession

In an interview with Gazetta della Sport, the manager explained his philosophy by saying: "My idea is to play offensively. A short team that controls the game, high pressure and a lot of movement with and without the ball. I want the player that has the ball to always have three or four solutions and two teammates close by to help."

Going into more detail about the way he views the positions of players on the pitch and formations in general, Motta continued to say:

"I don't like the numbers of the field because they trick you. You can be super offensive with a 5-3-2 and defensive in a 4-3-3. Depending on the quality of the guys. I had a game a while ago where the two full-backs ended up playing as the 9 and 10."

To achieve his desired shape, a traditional 4-3-3 sees the defensive midfielder sometimes position himself in between the two centre-backs. This allows the full-backs to push forward and the wingers interchange with the central midfield players, essentially creating triangles on either side of the pitch to progress the ball up the field.

The involvement of the goalkeeper is intriguing, as it doesn't differ too much from the sweeper-keeper role fans have become used to seeing in the best teams around the globe. Motta believes all players should be a passing option. Therefore, his number one needs to have the ability to receive the ball and pick out appropriate passes to help the team move forward.

The main idea is to give the team the best chance possible to dominate possession by using each player effectively and utilising space to their advantage. This set-up has got Bologna playing brilliantly and the club could be set to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bologna have the second-highest average possession (58.3%) in Serie A in the 2023/24 campaign, with only Napoli (61.2%) having a higher average.

The English giants could compete for the young manager

It's no surprise that some of Europe's biggest clubs are said to be taking note of Motta's progress into one of the most exciting young managers around. Liverpool are on the lookout for their next boss as Jurgen Klopp announced in January that he would depart Anfield after nine seasons at the club. Motta has been linked to the upcoming vacancy on Merseyside, although he doesn't appear to be the favourite for the role at the time of writing. Ben Jacobs has claimed the 41-year-old cannot be discounted from the race to become the next man in the Reds' dugout.

Another huge Premier League club is also said to be keeping a keen eye on the Bologna boss, as the Daily Mail reported Manchester United could make a move to bring in the former Barcelona player should Sir Jim Ratcliffe choose to replace Erik ten Hag in the summer. However, it is thought that Juventus will pose a massive threat to those aspirations.