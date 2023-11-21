Highlights Chelsea are considering extending Thiago Silva's contract for another season, despite speculation about the defender's retirement.

Silva's impressive performances and leadership make him a valuable asset to the team, and his departure could cause problems for Chelsea.

The club is trying to persuade Silva to stay, as they believe his experience and presence would be crucial for future success.

Chelsea are now 'looking' to keep Thiago Silva for another season at Stamford Bridge, despite the defender having made a behind-scenes admission, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Silva has proved a successful signing for Chelsea ever since he arrived in 2020 and despite being in his late thirties, continues to shine in the Blues' starting-11. And while his contract may be due to expire at the end of the current season, talk around an extension has begun to pick up, with some claims suggesting he could be willing to extend his long and illustrious career into his forties instead.

Silva rolls back years with gold performance for Chelsea

While it has become somewhat of a repeated claim in recent weeks, the fact Silva is still able to perform at such a high level, in spite of his age, reinforces the belief that he's one of football's best-ever defenders. Pocketing Premier League attackers at 39 years old remains a remarkable achievement for Silva, whose talents were on display during Chelsea's recent clash with Manchester City.

Picking up a 7.0 rating from FotMob for his performance, Silva completed three defensive actions, while also registering four recoveries during the match at Stamford Bridge. What's more, the former Brazil international also got his name on the scoresheet, netting during the first half of a ding-dong 4-4 draw.

Thiago Silva Chelsea Stats 2023/24 Matches 12 Minutes Played 1,080 Starts 12 Goals 1 Yellow Cards 2

While Silva has been a wonderful addition to the Chelsea ranks and has helped them bridge the gap between the Roman Abramovich and Todd Boehly eras, there is a fear that his departure will cause the Blues some problems in the near future.

Silva departure could represent trouble for Chelsea dressing room

In a recent interview with Sky Italia, the centre back spoke out about his current situation and hinted at retirement in the coming months. When quizzed about his future, the former AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain star said:

"The end of my career is approaching and it’s not a simple thing. I have to think if I stop, or if I continue and where I go: there’s the family, I have two sons who play at Chelsea.

“At the moment it’s I take this opportunity to play and make the most of this last year of my contract at Chelsea. But I’m very happy and proud of the career I’ve had, of what I’m doing now at 39 years old (via Goal)."

However, while it may look like Silva is hinting he could retire at the end of his existing contract with the two-time European champions, which is set to expire in the summer, further reports have suggested he could yet sign another extension. The Daily Mirror has reported that Silva - who is of interest to Brazilian club Fluminense - may end up staying at Chelsea for yet another season, because of how settled his family is.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones admitted that Silva was such an integral part of the Chelsea dressing room, losing him could be detrimental to any work Mauricio Pochettino has done so far during his spell. Going on to say a contract extension could be on the cards, Jones revealed that Chelsea are trying to persuade Silva to stay for one more campaign:

“I think stranger things have happened, we know that Silva and his family love Chelsea and love London. I think they've got a very comfortable life here and he is one of the very few leaders that Chelsea have got in that team at the moment, because they've been buying such young talent. “I can definitely see a world in which Chelsea would be looking for him to stay and, yeah, it's a big decision for him as to whether he does. I think his mind has always been set that this will be his final season at Chelsea, but that can change especially given that Chelsea are starting to deliver performances now. “It'd be tricky for him to leave if Chelsea were just starting to get good. That's going to be a lot more difficult for him to just walk away from this if there was some promise that next season might actually lead to a better time at the club.”

Silva and Chelsea back in action ahead of tough run

The international break came at a bad time for Pochettino and Chelsea, as they were just starting to click into gear. Back-to-back games against Tottenham Hotspur and City saw them return a respectable four points, with another testing clash against Newcastle United on the horizon this weekend.

Following that, Brighton & Hove Albion are the visitors to Stamford Bridge, before yet another eye-watering contest against Manchester United in early December. With a tough run on the horizon, keeping Silva fit and firing will likely be one of the biggest tasks facing Pochettino.

