Highlights Despite recent positive results, Chelsea suffered a devastating 4-1 defeat against Newcastle, with Thiago Silva making uncharacteristic mistakes.

Silva's error in controlling the ball led to a goal for Newcastle, and he also had another blunder that almost resulted in another goal.

Silva expressed his devastation and took full responsibility for the loss, apologizing to his teammates and fans, but his overall impact at Chelsea has been tremendous.

After picking up some decent results against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City recently, it seemed as though Mauricio Pochettino had finally begun to figure things out at Chelsea and the Blues' recent turmoil was coming to an end. That hope and belief was short-lived, though, and the club were truly thrashed by Newcastle United 4-1 in the Premier League at the weekend.

It was a comprehensive victory for the Magpies and left Chelsea with egg on their faces. It was a poor display from pretty much the entire squad, including Thiago Silva. The 39-year-old officially became the oldest outfield player to feature for the Blues in their entire history with his appearance against Eddie Howe's club. He has aged like a fine wine, continuing to churn out high-quality performances despite his age.

READ MORE: Thiago Silva is 'irreplaceable' as Chelsea now face 'impossible' situation

That wasn't quite the case against Newcastle, though, with Silva looking off it at the back and actually making a couple of wild errors, with one leading to a goal for the Magpies. He's since responded on social media, sharing an emotional message where he made his feelings about the result and his performance very clear.

Thiago Silva made an uncharacteristic mistake

During the contest, Silva had a couple of massive blunders with the second one leading to a Joelinton goal for Newcastle. Usually so calm and composed on the ball, in the first half, the defender tried to control the ball on the outside of his area, but made a real mess of the moment, stumbling over his own feet and falling to the ground as the ball bounced off of him and went out for a Magpies corner.

It almost resulted in another goal for Howe's club too, with the resulting corner finding Joelinton in acres of space at the back post with the entire goal on offer for him. Somehow though, when it seemed harder to miss than score, his header sailed wide of the post and the Blues were let off, temporarily anyway. Things only got worse for the Brazilian in the second half as well. After picking up the ball close to his own goal, he took an unusually heavy touch, allowing the ball to get away from him, and it was picked up by Joelinton who slotted it past Robert Sanchez. It was a terrible performance and Silva was quick to address it online.

Silva revealed he was "devastated" by the result

Reeling from the loss, Silva took to social media and shared a message to the Chelsea fans, revealing how he was feeling after the thrashing from Newcastle. The Brazilian was open and honest with his feelings, admitting he was "devastated" by the loss. He also took the time to apologise for his performance in the game, to the fans and his teammates.

It's refreshing to see a player with such passion, and it's clear that Chelsea means a great deal to Silva. His impact at Stamford Bridge has been tremendous since his arrival and there are few defenders in the world who competed at his level this late into their careers. The leadership and experience he brings to the young team are absolutely massive as well. Sure, he had a pretty poor showing against Newcastle on Saturday, but for the most part, he's still been a fantastic addition to the Blues team and will no doubt be back to his best in the near future.