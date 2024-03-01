Highlights Thiago Silva has missed Chelsea's last three games, but he could make a return against Brentford this weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino values Silva's experience in his young squad.

The 39-year-old Silva has played a significant role for Chelsea this season, ranking among the top players in key defensive stats.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva was nowhere to be seen against Leeds United in the FA Cup, and Mauricio Pochettino has now provided an update on his fitness ahead of their trip to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Silva has missed the last few games due to injury, and there was an expectation that the Brazilian defender could return against Leeds. However, when the line-ups were announced, the veteran centre-back wasn't involved in the squad. Pochettino will be desperate to see the 39-year-old return to action, with the Argentinian manager needing experience in his young squad.

Silva could return against Brentford

Before Pochettino's pre-match press conference, Chelsea released an injury update on their website, and Silva's name wasn't among the players who are struggling with fitness issues. Speaking ahead of Chelsea's short trip across London to Brentford, Pochettino has provided an update on Silva's fitness...

"We need to assess him and Marc Cucurella. Maybe it is possible to be involved in the squad. Good news, if they will be possible to be in the squad."

Silva has missed some crucial games, having been on the treatment table for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, Premier League game against Manchester City, and their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Leeds. Todd Boehly has heavily targeted young stars in Chelsea's recruitment over the last few years, so having an older head in the starting XI is hugely beneficial.

The Brazilian centre-back took to Instagram this week, posting photos of himself in full training with the squad ahead of the Brentford game. Pochettino will have to be careful with Silva, considering his age, so his fitness is likely to be managed over the next few weeks.

Thiago Silva's ranking vs Chelsea teammates - 2023/2024 Premier League stats Stats Output (per game) Rank Minutes 1983 3rd Clearances 4.6 1st Blocks 0.9 2nd Interceptions 0.9 4th Match rating 6.72 8th Tackles 1.1 11th Correct as of 01/03/2024

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite being 39 years old, only Conor Gallagher and Axel Disasi have played more Premier League minutes for Chelsea this season.

Pochettino discusses Nkunku injury

Nkunku is now recovering

It's been a tricky period for Christopher Nkunku who has spent more time watching on from the sidelines rather than showcasing his ability on the pitch. After missing a large portion of the campaign, Nkunku has suffered yet another setback, and he's set for another spell on the treatment table.

Pochettino has discussed Nkunku's injury troubles again, confirming that it's a hamstring and that they will reassess in a few weeks to see if he is available. The Argentine manager also provided an update on Wesley Fofana, claiming that it will be difficult to see him featuring again before the end of the campaign.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored