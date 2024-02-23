Highlights Thiago Silva has a chance of featuring in the Carabao Cup final.

Mauricio Pochettino is optimistic about his availability.

The experience of Silva could be crucial against Liverpool in such an important game.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has endured some fitness issues over the last few weeks, but Mauricio Pochettino has now provided a positive update on his injury ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

The Brazilian international missed Chelsea's most recent fixture against Manchester City and it was looking like he could be a doubt to face Liverpool at Wembley Stadium this weekend. However, Pochettino has now spoken about the 39-year-old, suggesting that he has a chance of making the squad.

Thiago Silva could return for Chelsea

Pochettino confirms he will be assessed

Speaking before the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, Pochettino was asked whether we could see Silva making a return to the squad. The Argentine manager has now provided a positive update, claiming that he's got a chance of being available after his recent injury...

"I think we need to assess to see whether they can be involved on Sunday. Yes, I will communicate tomorrow if we recovered players from training. Yes, he [Thiago Silva] has the chance. Tomorrow, we will see."

Even if Silva is only able to feature from the bench, having his experience in the squad for such a crucial game will be hugely beneficial. At the age of 39, Pochettino and his medical team will have to be careful, but it will be a major boost if he's named in the starting XI against Liverpool.

Thiago Silva's ranking vs Chelsea teammates - 2023/2024 Premier League stats Stats Output (per game) Rank Minutes 1983 3rd Clearances 4.6 1st Blocks 0.9 2nd Interceptions 0.9 4th Match rating 6.72 8th Tackles 1.1 11th All statistics according to WhoScored - as of 23/02/2024

If Silva is unavailable or not fit enough to start, we could see an Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill partnership once again. The duo started against Man City and did a superb job in preventing Erling Haaland from finding the back of the net, helping Chelsea secure a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium. The Blues managed a positive result against the Premier League champions without Silva, so they will be hoping they can produce a similar performance if he's unavailable this weekend.

Chelsea have a host of players unavailable

Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, and Romeo Lavia unavailable

Ahead of the Carabao Cup final, Chelsea released an official injury update, confirming what stage certain players were at in terms of their recovery. Eight players were listed, including Silva, but Pochettino provided a separate update on the defender.

Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Carney Chukwuemeka are all described as 'continuing to undergo rehabilitation programme'. Silva and Marc Cucurella fall under a different category, with the defensive duo 'to join partial team training for reconditioning phase'. It sounds like the Liverpool game could come too soon for the majority of the aforementioned Chelsea stars, but Silva has a chance of making the squad.