Highlights Thiago Silva has proven to be one of Chelsea's best-ever signings due to his continued worth and impact on the team.

Despite his age, Silva remains an integral part of the Chelsea squad and has started every Premier League match this season.

Silva's potential departure at the end of the season may mark the end of his career, but he is likely to be remembered as a modern-day cult hero at Chelsea.

Chelsea star Thiago Silva will go down as one of the club's best-ever signings because of one major factor, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Silva joined Chelsea three years ago and despite his veteran status in the European game, has continued to prove his worth for the London-based outfit.

Thiago Silva one of Chelsea's best-ever signings

There had been a few eyebrows raised when a 35-year-old Silva penned an initial one-year deal with Frank Lampard's Chelsea back in the summer of 2020. Having enjoyed a long stint with Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazil international decided to test his talents in the Premier League and so far it's been a move that has proved worthwhile.

Now aged 39, Silva remains an integral part of the Chelsea squad, with the centre back regularly featuring for Mauricio Pochettino's side. Silva has started each and every Premier League match this term, indicating just how important he remains for to the west Londoners.

Of course, Silva was also part of the Chelsea side that won their second-ever Champions League title in 2021, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final. While the defender may have been taken off during the first half due to injury, Silva did feature heavily throughout the European Cup run, playing in all but five of their outings in the competition.

Not many people would've imagined Silva would've had this kind of an impact on the Chelsea side when he arrived three years ago, and despite the upheaval at Stamford Bridge in recent years, he's remained a key part of the club's plans.

Granted, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, it's likely this might be Silva's last season in professional football. But whenever the £110,000-per-week earner decides to call time on his illustrious career, there are suggestions that he'll go down as one of the best-ever Chelsea signings of the modern era.

When asked about the impact Silva has had since arriving at the capital club, journalist Brown admitted he's been up there with one of the best acquisitions made by Chelsea in recent years. Reiterating the fact he joined on a free transfer, the reliable reporter heaped the praise on Silva's shoulders, insisting he's been 'incredibly important' for the Stamford Bridge outfit:

“There aren't that many leaders left really at Chelsea and I think when people look back on his time at the club, it won't be remembered as a massively trophy-laden spell because of the way the last few months have gone. But I do think that when people look back, they will look at him and think that he was one of their best signings of recent times. I think he's been incredibly important for them.”

When will Thiago Silva leave Chelsea?

Another season at Chelsea and Silva will be into his forties - something which on the surface seems incredibly unlikely to happen. However, Silva has proved throughout the years that age hasn't acted as a barrier for him, in fact, it has in some cases even helped him improve.

There had been chatter about a potential move back to Brazil in the recent summer transfer window, but the ex-PSG star decided to stick around for a fourth consecutive season in the Premier League. Yet things could be different when his current contract at Stamford Bridge comes to an end this season.

When asked about the rumours suggesting Silva could call it quits in the coming months, the veteran defender issued a cryptic response:

"I now have a family, I have children. So we have to think about this aspect too. It’s about seeing where things can bring us happiness, to finish this beautiful and successful career that I believe I have achieved (via The Daily Mail)."

Only time will provide an answer as to whether Silva decides to call it a day when the current season concludes, but as suggested by Brown, he's all but guaranteed to be considered as a modern-day cult hero when he does leave west London.

Chelsea top earners 2022/23 Player Salary per-week Raheem Sterling £325,000 Kalidou Koulibaly £295,000 N'Golo Kante £290,000 Reece James £250,000 Wesley Fofana £200,000 Ben Chilwell £190,000 Cesar Azpilicueta £180,000 Marc Cucurella £175,000 All salaries according to Spotrac

Chelsea transfer news

Away from the Silva saga, transfer talk surrounding the Blues is starting to pick up ahead of the January window. With claims they need to sign a striker to be competitive starting to grow, Ivan Toney has emerged as a potential target for Chelsea to sign.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Toney - who is currently serving an eight-month-long ban for betting offences - would be open to a Stamford Bridge switch. The journalist expects Toney to leave Brentford in the near future, with Chelsea just one club interested in his services.