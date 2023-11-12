Highlights Thiago Silva's contract with Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season, and the club is faced with the challenge of finding a replacement for the veteran defender.

It's unclear what the future may hold for Silva, and a transfer to his boyhood club is possible.

Despite signing young defenders, Chelsea may still be in the market for a more experienced centre-back, with Juventus' Gleison Bremer reportedly a target.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva remains a key player under Mauricio Pochettino despite his age, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has discussed the difficult task of having to find a replacement for him, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Silva's £100k-a-week contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and with the Brazilian centre-back now 39 years old, there is a chance he could be considering hanging up his boots or heading back to his home country. The Blues have signed a host of defenders over the last few years, but none are likely able to displace the veteran in Pochettino's side.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star is one of the first names on the team sheet at Stamford Bridge, and although the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, and Wesley Fofana have arrived at the club, there are question marks as to whether any Chelsea defender can replicate the consistency of Silva.

Thiago Silva could be in his final season at Stamford Bridge

With just a few months until his contract expires at Chelsea, Silva will be pondering whether to extend his stay at the club, seek a new challenge, or even retire from the game. Speaking on his future recently, Silva has refused to discuss any speculation and admits that he needs to liaise with his family in regards to his next step...

"I now have a family, I have children. So we have to think about this aspect too. It’s about seeing where things can bring us happiness, to finish this beautiful and successful career that I believe I have achieved."

Reports in Brazil suggested that Silva was considering returning to his home country during the summer transfer window to sign for his boyhood club, Fluminense. Of course, this is likely to be one of Silva's options when he decides what the future holds for him in the latter stages of his career, but there's no doubt Chelsea will be keen to keep hold of him too, considering the impact he still makes at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Silva's ranking vs Chelsea teammates for averages in the Premier League this season Minutes =1st Clearances 1st Blocks 1st Interceptions =4th Match rating 7th Tackles 7th All statistics according to WhoScored

The Brazilian defender has played more minutes than any outfield player in the Chelsea squad - a ridiculous achievement at the age of 39. Only Robert Sanchez has played the same number of minutes, with Silva yet to miss a second of football in the Premier League this term. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Silva is in the final months, if not year, of his career.

Sheth has suggested that it's impossible to replace Silva in this Chelsea side and the west London club will be wishing that he was 10 years younger. The Sky Sports reporter adds that every Chelsea fan he speaks to says that Silva is their best player and he stands out in this current side. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"He looks irreplaceable. Chelsea are probably just wishing he was 10 years younger. I know a lot of clubs will say that about a lot of their players, but this guy seems unique. He just performs week in week out. Every Chelsea fan I speak to says despite the £1bn that has been spent, they keep saying that Thiago Silva is the best player and he stands out by a country mile. So it will be very, very difficult to replace him. I think Chelsea, with all of their recruitment, they are looking to the future. They've brought in a number of young defenders into the team. Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, who they've got high hopes for, so they will cope. I think it's good that they brought these young players in while Thiago Silva is still at the club, because imagine what these young players will be learning from someone like Thiago Silva. But, so difficult to replace, if not impossible."

Mauricio Pochettino has yet another centre-back on his shortlist

Despite bringing in the likes of Disasi and Badiashile, whilst also having Colwill as an option after coming through the academy, Pochettino is in the market for another defender. Outside of Silva, Chelsea's current crop of centre-backs have little experience, so the Blues could be on the hunt for a defender with a defender with a few more years under his belt.

According to reports in Italy, Juventus' Gleison Bremer is a target for Chelsea ahead of the January transfer window, but they will face competition from Manchester United for his signature.