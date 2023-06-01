Mason Mount could well be on the brink of leaving Chelsea.

The England international was just six years old when he joined The Blues in 2005.

He broke into the first team in 2017 and, in the past six years, has scored 33 times in 195 games and helped the club to three trophies.

However, it appears he has played his final game for the club.

Mount's contract runs out in the summer of 2024.

Chelsea have offered him an extension but Mount has been reluctant to extend his stay.

Mason Mount reportedly agrees personal terms with Manchester United

Speculation over Mount's future has been rife in recent months with many big English clubs rumoured to be interested.

And it appears he is on his way to Manchester United.

The Telegraph revealed on Wednesday evening that United have agreed personal terms with Mount and are now expected to sign the England midfielder.

Mount is also wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal but United are now favourites to win his signature.

A transfer fee is yet to be agreed by United for Mount.

But United manager Erik ten Hag is confident in securing the Chelsea star's services and is pushing the club to get the deal done.

Thiago Silva reacts to Mason Mount agreeing terms with Man Utd

The news hasn't gone down well with Thiago Silva.

Silva has been teammates with Mount since he joined the club in 2020.

The two have clearly developed a strong bond and that point is emphasised by his reaction to the news.

After Instagram user just_cfc shared the news on their page, Silva reacted with two crying emojis.

How much will Man United pay for Mason Mount?

As aforementioned, United and Chelsea are yet to agree a deal for Mount so the move may yet fail to materialise.

The two clubs are £30m apart in their valuations of Mount, according to the Daily Mail.

Chelsea are believed to want £85m to part ways with the Portsmouth-born player, while United value him at around £55million.

It remains to be seen whether a deal goes through but it appears that Mount will be playing in a red shirt next season.