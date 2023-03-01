Thiago Silva has seemingly reacted to Julian Alvarez's FIFA 'The Best' ranking

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez finished seventh in the recent FIFA The Best Men's Player rankings and Chelsea's Thiago Silva has seemingly branded it 'a joke.'

Lionel Messi claimed the award, which is voted for by the captain, coaches and media of every FIFA nation.

It came as no surprise with the Paris Saint-Germain star leading his country to World Cup glory in 2022.

However, Argentina's win also saw Alvarez pick up a number of votes.

While the striker isn't currently playing regularly at Man City, he played an important role as La Albiceleste went all the way.

And the votes Alvarez received earned him a lofty 7th-placed finish in the FIFA rankings.

That put him above the likes of Neymar (9th), Kevin De Bruyne (10th), Vinicius Jr (11th), Robert Lewandowski (12th) and Mohamed Salah (14th).

Deserved?

Silva hits back at Alvarez finishing 7th in FIFA ranking

Silva certainly doesn't think.

The fan account posted on Instagram questioning Alvarez's position. It read: "Voted seventh best in the world, is always on the bench for Man City, is not an absolute starter of his national team and was at River Plate most of the time of the period! Spectacular! Am I CLEAR???"

That sparked a response from Silva that simply said: "Joke right there."

Incidentally, as Brazil captain, Silva voted for Neymar, Messi and Benzema...

What did Messi say about Alvarez?

While Silva clearly doesn't agree with Alvarez's seventh-placed finish, one man certainly does.

After winning the main award on the night, Messi praised his compatriot for the role he played in Qatar.

"During the whole World Cup, he was extraordinary," Messi said of Alvarez.

"He ran everything. He fought for everything - creating chances, fighting. For us, he was the surprising discovery, and he deserves everything that has happened to him because he is a lovely guy."

What did Messi say after winning FIFA award?

Messi also spoke about his 'dream' of winning the World Cup and hailed a 'tremendous' 2022.

"Wow it's amazing. With (Karim) Benzema who isn't here and Kylian (Mbappe), it's been a tremendous year," said Messi. "It's an honour for me to be here tonight and to win this award.

"Obviously I'd like to express thanks to my team mates, (Lionel) Scaloni — without them, I wouldn't be here. I'd like to pay tribute to all of my team mates and the team as a whole, we did such a great job.

"I achieved the dream that I'd been hoping for for so long and finally I managed to achieve it. It is the most wonderful thing that happened to me in my career. Very few people achieve that and I've been lucky enough to do so.

"Finally, I'd like to thank my family and the people back in Argentina for having celebrated this wonderful achievement that will go down in the memory for so long."