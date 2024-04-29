Highlights Thiago Silva announces his departure from Chelsea with an emotional message, thanking fans for their support.

The Brazilian defender reflects on his time at Stamford Bridge and hints at a potential return in a different role.

Beforehand, uncertainty loomed over Silva's future as he awaits scan results on his groin injury.

Chelsea have announced that Thiago Silva will be leaving at the end of the season with a heart-felt message on X (formerly Twitter). The Brazilian, visibly upset, thanked the fans for their support over the years but admitted the 2023/24 campaign will be his last at Stamford Bridge.

Silva, who signed a one-year deal with the Blues in 2020 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, ended up staying in west London for four years, racking up north of 150 games for the club across all competitions. Teary-eyed, the former AC Milan ace sat down with the club's media team and poured out his gratitude for the support, suggesting that he never left anything out on the pitch.

“Chelsea means a lot to me. I think everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all but, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. But it’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you."

Fears over Silva’s future arose as the Chelsea defender awaits scan results on a groin injury picked up during his side’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa. Further concerns grew from the fact that his contract expired in the summer, especially as he turns 40 in September of this year.

Silva Wants to Return to Chelsea One Day

'I intend on coming back'

A certified Chelsea hero of the modern era, the veteran defender suggested that he intends on returning to the club one day, albeit in a different role. According to Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard, Silva is currently undertaking his UEFA B Coaching Licence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 109 Premier League games, Thiago Silva has a 42.2% win rate, having won 46, drawn 28 and lost 35.

The journalist also suggests that Chelsea's Pochettino has used him – his age and top-level expertise, specifically – on numerous occasions this season to communicate with his young squad. An influx of youngsters now means that third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli will now be the only other player above the age of 30 at his disposal, highlighting the lack of senior figures.

"Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too. That doesn’t mean this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future, I can return, albeit in another role here.”

Suggesting that he'd be sticking around thanks to his sons playing for the club, Silva reiterated the 'great pride' he feels to be a part of the five-time Premier League champions and that he intends on returning to a place he has called home for the last four years in the future.

"My sons play for Chelsea, so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally, because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of. Goodbyes are for those that leave and don’t come back. I intend on coming back one day."

Silva's Career at Chelsea

Won his only Champions League with the club

Unlike the majority of players, Silva has aged like a fine wine. As mentioned earlier, upon departing the French champions, he only had plans to stay in west London for one year. Four years later and he is leaving with his head held high and his only Champions League and UEFA Super Cup medals to show.

Thiago Silva - Chelsea Statistics Appearances 151 Goals 9 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 16 Red Cards 1 Trophies Champions League (20/21, UEFA Supercup (21/22), Club World Cup (2022)

As things stand, Silva – one of the best Brazilians in English top flight mythology – has chalked up 151 appearances, nine goals and three assists for the Blues. This season, however, has been more of a challenge in terms of getting a consistent run of games in - and so, it's probably the right time to call it a day.