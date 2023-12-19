Highlights Thibaut Courtois confirms he won't play for Belgium at Euro 2024 due to his ongoing injury recovery.

The goalkeeper tore his ACL earlier this season which required surgery, leading to a long rehabilitation.

This is a major setback for Belgium, as they have several ageing players and were hoping to achieve success at a major tournament.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed that he will not be playing for Belgium at Euro 2024 as he continues to recover from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper suffered this major fitness setback earlier this season, during a training session with Los Blancos. As per Goal, he was left in tears in August – just two days before the 2023/24 Liga campaign started – after he tore his ACL which forced him to undergo surgery.

ACL to keep Courtois out of Euro 2024

In the immediate fallout, it was reported that he would miss the rest of the domestic campaign for 2023/24 with Madrid but it now seems as though the rehabilitation period will keep him out well into the summer as well. As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Courtois told the press this week:

“Due to the injury, there will be no Euro for me anyway. I have to recover the full one hundred percent first and then you better not stick a date on it”.

This news will no doubt come as a huge blow to the entire Belgian squad, many of whom are coming to the final years of their careers, but would have been hoping to bow out with some success at a major tournament. Eden Hazard already retired this season and Kevin De Bruyne even admitted ahead of the 2022 World Cup that the team is getting too old.

They were considered to be a 'Golden Generation' but have struggled to live up the the hype, although did manage to come third and thus secure a bronze medal at the 2018 World Cup. However, four years later in Qatar, they pulled off just one win as they were dumped out at the group stage.

Speaking ahead of that tournament, De Bruyne was rightfully doubtful of his nation's chances, telling the press: “I think our chance was 2018. We have a good team, but it is ageing. We lost some key players. We have some good new players coming, but they are not at the level other players were in 2018. I see us more as outsiders.”

Koen Casteels could replace Courtois for Belgium

With key man Courtois now sidelines for the tournament, and the squad a year and a half older, it's hard to imagine De Bruyne will be optimistic about Belgium's hopes at Euro 2024 either.

It remains unclear who will be the first-choice goalkeeper for the team in the immediate future but Koen Casteels of Wolfsburg did start in goal in their November international break qualifying match against Azerbaijan, while Matz Sels and Thomas Kaminski are both options between the sticks as well.