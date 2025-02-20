Thibaut Courtois is undoubtedly in the conversation surrounding the best goalkeepers in world football after more than a decade at the highest level. The Real Madrid shot-stopper has won multiple league titles in both England and Spain, as well as the Champions League twice with his current employers.

Despite being one of the finest glovesmen of the modern generation, the Belgium international was quick to praise several of his peers when asked to do so. During an interview with Rio Ferdinand, Courtois was asked who he thinks are the best goalkeepers in world football right now - other than himself, of course.

Emiliano Martinez and David Raya have been among the more impressive shot-stoppers in the Premier League in recent years, but neither of the two men made the cut. Instead, another player plying his trade in England's top flight got the nod, along with two European sensations.

Alisson

Widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League for several years now, Courtois was quick to name Liverpool's Alisson Becker. The Brazilian has been nothing short of remarkable ever since he moved from AS Roma for a then-world-record fee in 2018.

Keeping 92 clean sheets in 219 Premier League appearances to date, the 32-year-old was one of the final pieces in the puzzle for Jurgen Klopp's Champions League and league-winning team. He has shown wonderful positioning and reflexes over the years at Anfield and continues to be at the top of his game with Arne Slot's men charging towards a successful campaign.

Jan Oblak