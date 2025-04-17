Real Madrid's hopes of retaining their Champions League title came to an end on Wednesday evening as they were knocked out of this season's competition by Arsenal. Los Blancos went into the second leg of their quarter-final tie at the Santiago Bernabeu needing to overturn a three-goal deficit.

Despite being outclassed in the first leg in north London, there was optimism in Spain that Real Madrid could mount a comeback and progress in the competition. However, they were unable to get themselves back in the game and were beaten 2-1 on the night (5-1 on aggregate).

Bukayo Saka looked as if he had sent Arsenal through when he broke the deadlock in the second half, only for Vinicius Jr to give Real Madrid a lifeline almost immediately after the restart as he profited from a disastrous William Saliba error. Real pushed for more goals but to no avail and Gabriel Martinelli's strike in stoppage-time sealed their exit from the competition.

Thibaut Courtois Names Player Real Madrid Missed

He wasn't overly happy about their tactics

Thibaut Courtois showed why he's regarded as one of the world's best goalkeepers as he kept Real Madrid in the tie when he saved Saka's penalty in the first-half. However, hs efforts were in vain and after the match he gave a brutally honest interview where he criticised his team's tactics. He said, per Marca:

"In the end, when they give you a penalty, if you save it you keep believing. At the beginning we created some danger, the fans pushed us but Arsenal is a team that defends well, they are organised, the wingers come back, the striker...

"At half-time we felt that if we had scored the first goal the tie would have been open, in the end they found the first goal, we tied it quickly, you keep believing but we weren't successful up front, I don't think Raya had to make a single great save. We lost against a superior Arsenal and we have to accept it."

He then criticised the team for putting in too many crosses when they did not have the necessary personnel to score from them. He stated that they missed Joselu, who departed the club last summer.

"In the end, they're a team that defends well, is well organised, presses well, and it's difficult to find space. We put in a lot of crosses, but this year we don't have Joselu, a natural striker up front. We have to analyse carefully what we can do better."

The Belgian goalkeeper then stated that he thinks that the team play too individually at times. He added, per the MadridZone: "We are a team, but sometimes I feel like we play too individually. When they double-team Vini or Kylian, sometimes it works out, but 3, 4 times, it doesn't. If we want to win, we need to be better."

Arsenal will now face Liverpool and Aston Villa's conquerors, Paris Saint-Germain, in the last four of the Champions League. Real Madrid, meanwhile, will turn their attention to La Liga. They are currently four points behind Barcelona in the race for the title with seven matches remaining.