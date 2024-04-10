Highlights Jalen Brunson is not in the NBA's top-10 MVP rankings, but made sixth in an ESPN straw poll.

Brunson's stats and impact put him in the MVP conversation despite official standings.

The Knicks' third seed positioning in the Eastern Conference has been elevated by Brunson's stellar play.

Jalen Brunson has heard the “MVP” chants from New York Knicks fans each time he stepped up to take a free throw this season. The chants are loudest at Madison Square Garden, of course, but have also echoed loudly throughout some of the arenas this season in which the Knicks were on the road, and their fans outnumbered those of the home team.

With that positive fanfare in mind, combined with the elite play of Brunson this season, it would be no question that the 6-foot-2 point guard would at least be in the MVP conversation. Unfortunately for them, it would appear that Brunson is not in the MVP race (at least in the top-10) and is therefore a long shot to win the award this season.

Following the Knicks’ win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, head coach Tom Thibodeau was informed of Jalen’s positioning in the MVP race. While he is officially not in the NBA’s top-10 rankings (just outside at eleventh), he did come in sixth place in an ESPN straw poll. And Thibodeau was not pleased with the results.

"I want a recount."

According to the NBA, the official top five in the NBA MVP race are Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

The next five feature Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and finally Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers at tenth.

Current 2024 NBA MVP Candidates (1-10) Player Team PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokić Nuggets 26.5 12.4 9.0 Luka Dončić Mavericks 33.8 9.2 9.8 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder 30.3 5.5 6.3 Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks 30.7 11.5 6.5 Jayson Tatum Celtics 27.2 8.3 4.9 Domantas Sabonis Kings 19.4 13.8 8.2 Devin Booker Suns 27.1 4.6 7.0 Anthony Davis Lakers 24.5 12.6 3.5 Anthony Edwards Timberwolves 26.3 5.5 5.2 Kawhi Leonard Clippers 23.7 6.1 3.6

Brunson is officially outside of the top-10 in the MVP race, alongside Kevin Durant of the Suns, Rudy Gobert of the Timberwolves, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The fact of the matter is, the league has been chock-full of talent this year, and with so many superstars playing up to their caliber, it is impossible for all to fit into the top ten.

MVP-Caliber Play from Brunson

Biggest star in New York since Carmelo Anthony

Brunson is averaging nearly 30 points per game this year, along with 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He is shooting 47.8 percent from the field and exactly 40 percent from the three point range.

Jalen Brunson – 2023-24 Stats PPG 28.4 RPG 3.6 APG 6.7 FG% 47.8 3PT% 40.0

Brunson’s shooting is just about career average, but his other offensive numbers are otherworldly compared to his career average. But what has been more impressive is his recent numbers, especially without teammate and co-star Julius Randle, who was recently ruled out for the rest of the season due to surgery.

Over his last five games, Jalen Brunson is averaging 35.6 points per game, including scoring 43 and 45 in his last two games. He became only the third player in Knicks franchise history to have ten or more games of at least 40 points in a season.

Brunson is also averaging 3.8 rebounds and nearly 10 assists per game his last five, and has shot 48.4 percent from the field. His consistency, fire, and ability to bring up the level of play of those around him has elevated both his and his teammates’ games to the next level.

Greater Than the Individual

MVP usually pushes their team to success, and Brunson has done that

While the talent across the league has been top-notch this season, the MVP award also takes into account a team’s positioning and how the candidate has aided in the direction of the team this season.

Brunson has played a decent portion of the season without both Randle and OG Anunoby, and in that span, he has been the catalyst that has not only prevented the Knicks from falling out of playoff contention, but has kept them well within it.

The Knicks currently retain possession of the third seed in the Eastern Conference, following a win to the Milwaukee Bucks a few nights ago and the win against the Bulls on Tuesday night, combined with Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers losses. If team positioning is a factor, the numerous nights where Brunson put the Knicks on his back and won those games should be considered.

New York is only one game behind the Bucks for the second seed in the East, and a strong finish could allow them to take it. With three games remaining in the regular season, the Knicks have the opportunity to finish with 50 wins for the first time since 2013. A huge component of that has been Jalen Brunson, and wherever he finishes in the MVP voting will not take that away.