New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is entering the final season of his contract. After leading the franchise to its most successful four-year run in decades, Thibs can become the latest NBA head coach to secure a massive extension. Under Thibodeau, the Knicks have reached the second round of the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

Thibodeau has earned a contract extension. This opportunity for the veteran coach couldn't have come at a better time given the market. L.A. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue secured a five-year, $70 million extension. Sacramento's Mike Brown went from turning down $21 million to agreeing to close to $30 million.

The recent whirl has it that Thibodeau is the next in line to secure a hefty extension.

Thibodeau is Almost Certain To Ink a New Deal

Despite criticisms of him, the news isn't a shocker

Thibodeau is reportedly close to securing a contract extension this offseason, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

"League sources say that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau should be viewed as a virtual certainty to score a contract extension this offseason 'at the market rate,' which translates to an annual wage of at least $10 million, after New York's run to the brink of the Eastern Conference Finals with one of the league's longest injury lists in a postseason wracked with injuries." -Marc Stein wrote.

The news isn't a stunner by any stretch. Weeks before the start of the NBA playoffs, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the Knicks and Thibodeau may be discussing a potential deal as he neared his 300th game as the head of New York's snake.

“League sources say [Thibodeau] hopes to secure his future with the Knicks when both sides plan to revisit the topic this summer. At this rate, the Knicks might wind up hoping they’d decided to get something done with Thibodeau before the recent explosion of coaching salaries.” -Sam Amick

Thibodeau had the Knicks one win away from making their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000. Had injuries not bludgeoned the Knicks this season, a lot could've gone in a different direction. Still, the loss was a blemish on an otherwise stellar season for New York and Thibodeau. The Knicks became one of the league's powerhouse offenses in 2023-24.

Transforming a Rocky Knicks Culture

Thibodeau has been instrumental to a new Knicks era

The Knicks made their third postseason appearance in four seasons. With Jalen Brunson leading the way, the Knicks have done more damage in the postseason than the franchise did when they last peaked in the Carmelo Anthony era. Thibodeau deserves major credit for this turnaround. From the day they onboarded him in 2020, the franchise launched a new culture under his leadership and is now fully reaping the benefits.

"I would say he's one of the most prepared coaches. That's not a shot at any other coach, but Thibs is on a whole 'nother level. He knows every single movement they're going to do, every single adjustment they're going to make. We go through it all, and being the more prepared team makes you more confident, and when you're more confident, you play more loose." -Donte DiVincenzo

Thibodeau has meant more to the Knicks than just climbing out of the NBA doldrums. He's gotten his players on his side and has helped to kickstart a new dynamic. For that reason, Thibodeau has earned himself a contract extension. Even though his current deal won't expire until the following season, the Knicks wouldn't be foolish enough not to hand Thibodeau, the franchise's most reliable coach in two decades, a brand-new deal.