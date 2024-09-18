Thierry Henry has received criticism for his behaviour during Christian Pulisic's post-match interview after AC Milan's 3-1 defeat against Liverpool in the Champions League. The Frenchman appeared to refuse to get involved as the American winger spoke to CBS Sports following the mammoth clash.

Pulisic had given Milan the lead against Arne Slot's side with a well-taken goal in the third minute of proceedings after using his blistering pace to take full advantage of the space afforded to him in the opposition half. A low effort fired past Alisson Becker got the Rossoneri off to the perfect start in Europe's premier competition, but the lead didn't last.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christian Pulisic has only won one of the eight career games he's played against Liverpool, although he's found the net three times against the Reds.

The Premier League outfit fought back into the game with strong spells of possession before two set-piece goals swung the game back in their favour. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk both rose highest inside the Milan penalty area to head home past an injured Mike Maignan. Tireless midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai then wrapped up all three points to round off his manager's birthday in perfect fashion.

Pulisic's Awkward Interview

Henry has received backlash online for the part he played

Pulisic's interview after the disappointing loss got off to an awkward start as the ex-Chelsea forward was left looking extremely uncomfortable as Micah Richards introduced him as 'Captain America' before Jamie Carragher quickly noted: "They [AC MIlan] got beat." When asked to sum up his thoughts on the game, he stated:

"It was a good start to the game to get a goal, but yeah it's extremely disappointing for us to concede goals like we did in the first half on set pieces. They made it difficult for us all game, so obviously I'm disappointed."

Following further questions from Richards, Carragher and presenter Kate Abdo, the former encouraged Henry to get involved. The former Arsenal and Barcelona forward then simply shook his head and opted not to speak to the AC Milan ace as the studio fell silent. Abdo swiftly moved the conversation along, but many fans were left frustrated and baffled by Henry's conduct. View the moment below:

One supporter took to social media to express their feelings on the incident. The X user posted the video, with the caption: "Just flat weird behaviour from Thierry Henry during this Pulisic interview. Strange and awkward."

Pulisic on Mauricio Pochettino

He has yet to speak to his new international boss

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was recently appointed as the new boss of the USA men's national team. The panel took the opportunity to ask Pulisic about his new international manager, who is seen as a high-profile acquisition for the American setup. Henry was said to have been in contention to be handed the job in the summer, before the Argentine was hired.

Pulisic initially revealed that he's not had any contact with the 52-year-old: "I haven't seen him yet since he got the job. I'm hoping he'll be able to turn things around, and I hope things go well." When asked by Carragher if it's a big thing for the US national side to have secured Pochettino's services, he replied:

"It's great for us. To have someone as experienced as him coming in, and I think we have the talent. It's time to finally have a coach that's going to take us to the next level."