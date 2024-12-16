Fans have been left in awe following Thierry Henry's analysis of Amad Diallo's 90th-minute winner over Manchester City on Sunday. The Ivorian winger was instrumental in mounting a late Manchester United comeback at the Etihad, winning the penalty that led to the equaliser before grabbing the all-important second moments later.

Diallo's goal was a wonderful one, perfectly controlling a long ball by Lisandro Martinez away from the onrushing Ederson before slotting it past a scrambling City defence. If the goal wasn't impressive enough, Henry noticed something in slow motion that left many even more amazed at Diallo's skill but also mesmerised by the former Arsenal forward's attention to detail.

Henry Spots Crucial Detail to Diallo's Winner

The former Arsenal man realised Diallo stopped looking at the ball in flight

Appearing as a special guest on Monday Night Football, Henry and Jamie Carragher - who had said earlier in the day that Marcus Rashford was bound to leave Manchester United - broke down Diallo's technique for the late strike.

While the pair were complimentary of the way the 22-year-old timed his run to perfection, the former Gunner also spotted that Diallo actually took his eye off the ball while running in behind, which made all the difference when it came to applying the finish.

"When that ball goes over his head, if he carries on looking at the ball he will never get it. He looks at the ball, but then he looks at where the ball is going to bounce. Look, he's not looking at it anymore. "That's the only way he will get it. He knows he will get it only after the bounce. So he looks at where it is going to bounce instead of looking up where he would've lost it."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad Diallo has now scored a 90th minute winner over Manchester City and a 120th minute winner over Liverpool in the same calendar year.

Carragher doubled down on the incredible first touch, describing it "as one of the best pieces of skill you'll probably see - certainly this season," while others online were left amazed by Henry's thorough analysis of the control. Overlap analyst HTO took to social media to say: "How's Henry spotted that on the Amad goal, what on earth? Wow, incredible."

The MNF duo were not the only ones left blown away by Diallo's derby display, as former Newcastle legend Alan Shearer also sang his praises after his match-winning performance.