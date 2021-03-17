Highlights Thierry Henry gave his verdict on the eternal Paul Scholes vs Steven Gerrard debate.

Scholes was considered a dangerous and effective midfielder that even opposing teams had to make special plans to stop.

Henry believes Scholes had the edge over Gerrard, stating that Scholes made Manchester United tick.

Paul Scholes or Steven Gerrard: Who was the better footballer? Ultimately, it’s all down to personal opinion. Most Manchester United fans would argue Scholes was better, while Liverpool fans would say the same about Gerrard.

Let’s not even bring Chelsea legend Frank Lampard into the discussion for now. The three former midfielders have been retired for some time but are still often compared by football fans today.

Thierry Henry's Scholes vs Gerrard verdict

'Scholes made Man United tick'

During an appearance on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football in 2015, however, Henry caused a stir on social media with his honest opinion on the Scholes vs Gerrard debate. Asked whether there were any current or former players he wishes he could have played with, the Arsenal legend responded with his answer almost immediately.

“Paul Scholes,” Henry said. Sounding a little puzzled by Henry's answer, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher responded: “You think Paul Scholes was better than Steven Gerrard?”

Henry said: “I was just about to say, the next one right behind - very close - would have been Stevie G." The Premier League legend added:

I have to go with Paul Scholes, and I love Stevie G.

“Paul Scholes was just ahead in his head. He was making Man United tick. Every time we were playing them, we needed to find a way to stop him. I think Stevie G comes really close to him but Paul Scholes would have to win.”

After Carragher gave him some stick for picking Scholes over his mate Gerrard, Henry held his hands up and said: “I’m just saying! Paul Scholes, Paul Scholes.” Watch the clip below:

How other players have answered the Scholes vs Gerrard debate

The age-old debate continues to rumble on

Henry is considered by many as the greatest player of the Premier League era but even he was in awe of Scholes’ ability. That Arsene Wenger’s legendary Arsenal sides made special plans to stop Scholes prior to matches against United says everything about how dangerous and effective the midfielder was. It also makes a mockery of claims that Scholes was, in fact, overrated.

However, we previously looked at the response from 19 different footballers (current and former) who answered the Scholes vs Gerrard vs Lampard debate. Scholes was named the best by eight different footballers, including Henry. Lampard received just one vote, surprisingly enough, while Gerrard came out on top with 10.

Scholes: I couldn't have done what Gerrard did

Man Utd legend's humble opinion on the debate

In September 2023, Scholes earned praise for his response when asked whether he was a better player than Gerrard. While he didn't admit that Gerrard was the better all-round footballer, the Ginger Prince did concede that he couldn't have done what the Liverpool hero managed to achieve at Anfield.

Scholes vs Gerrard: Premier League stats Scholes Gerrard Appearances 499 504 Goals 107 120 Assists 55 92 Wins 321 255 Losses 72 119 POTM awards 4 6 PL titles 11 0 Stats courtesy of Premier League

"He’s an athlete. I think he’s more of a match-winner," Scholes said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE podcast. "But, he was playing in a team where he probably had to be. I was more part of a team. He was more individual I think… I wouldn’t be able to do what he did at Liverpool. Whether he could’ve done it at United, I don’t know. But I don’t see why not. But I couldn’t have done what he did at Liverpool, no.”