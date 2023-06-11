Thierry Henry is one of the greatest players of the modern era - but would he have taken on Kyle Walker in his prime?

That was the question put to the legendary Frenchman by Jack Grealish after Manchester City were crowned European champions for the first time on Saturday night.

City lifted the Champions League trophy thanks to a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Rodri scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half to earn City club football’s biggest prize - and the treble.

A tearful Grealish gave an emotional interview to BT Sport shortly after the full-time whistle.

Henry asked: Would you have taken on Kyle Walker in your prime?

Later in the evening, Grealish spoke to CBS Sports and couldn’t resist asking Henry if he would have taken on Walker, arguably one of the best right-backs of his generation.

“Can I ask you one question,” Grealish said. “Your best position was on the left…”

“Everywhere, man,” Henry responded.

Grealish continued: “Listen, off the left. Do you reckon you would take [Walker] on? Seriously?”

Henry looked shocked by the question and replied: “In my prime?! All day!”

Walker stood there speechless, while Grealish burst out laughing. His teammate had just been rinsed.

Watch the funny clip here:

Mixed night for Kyle Walker

It was a mixed night for Walker, who was surprisingly left out of Man City’s starting line-up by Pep Guardiola.

The England international replaced the superb John Stones for the final 10 minutes and said he was “living the dream” after getting his hands on a Champions League winners’ medal.

“Being a leader, I am always going to be disappointed when not playing but I am 33 now and I set an example for the younger lads,” Walker said.

“I made a speech before they went out. I was true to my word and emotional but this club means so much to me.

“To experience what I have experienced in football I will forever be in debt to it.

“I said 'my dream is now in your hands - no pressure!'

“We couldn't work as hard as we did all season to throw it away. The lads dug deep. I got a silver medal last time [when we lost to Chelsea two years ago], so to have a gold one is fantastic.”