Former Barcelona talisman Thierry Henry has showered Xavi Hernandez with praise for the Spanish side’s emphatic start to the campaign thanks to him being the facilitator behind the progression of Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal into regulars in the senior set-up.

Hansi Flick, formerly of Bayern Munich and Germany, was unexpectedly appointed Barcelona boss in the summer after Xavi’s departure in the summer – but the 59-year-old has his side firing on all cylinders both in the league and at Europe’s top table.

Related 10 Best Available Managers in Football Right Now [Ranked] Two of the best English managers appear on the list

Continuing their red-hot 24/25 form under boss Flick, goals from Inigo Martinez, Raphinha, Fermin Lopez and a brace courtesy of the inevitable Robert Lewandowski saw them oversee a 5-2 victory away at Crvena zvezda at Europe's top table on Wednesday night.

So far, the Catalans have lost just one game in each of the aforementioned competitions with them sitting in 1st and 6th place, respectively, with Hidelberg-born Flick vying for silverware in his maiden campaign at the club - but Henry has suggested that Xavi's influence cannot be understated.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Henry played alongside Xavi on 109 different occasions for Barcelona, racking up a 2.23 points per game rate together.

Quizzed about his thoughts on Barcelona’s current crop of players ahead of their Champions League win against Crvena zvezda on Wednesday evening, Henry shed praise on Xavi for giving debuts to the likes of Yamal and Cubarsi, two of the best teenagers in world football.

“I don’t think Hansi Flick started a new era… Xavi did. He’s continuing what Xavi did. Xavi started [Pau] Cubarsi, Xavi started Lamine Yamal, Xavi started a lot of the players there. So, he left, Hansi Flick arrived.

Highlighting Xavi’s final season at the helm of the 27-time La Liga champions and how difficult it was for the players, the former France international suggested that is when players learn the most about themselves as a collective - which could, in turn, boost their chances of success in 2024/25.

“Yes, I do think that this team right now, because of the two years that they had playing together and going through a difficult season last year," the striker-turned-pundit stated. "That's when you learn the most about your character and what you're about to do and how you're going to perform.”