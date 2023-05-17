Manchester City thrashed Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate to reach the Champions League final but that didn't stop Thierry Henry putting Jack Grealish in his place.

Grealish has been in splendid form for City of late and caused havoc for Madrid's defenders at the Etihad.

And the England star was understandably in good spirits at full-time after helping the Citizens secure a spot in Istanbul next month.

Speaking to the punditry team at CBS, Grealish admitted he was somewhat speechless, given he'd always dreamt of playing in a Champions League final.

Such was the 27-year-old's shock, that he even swore accidentally, much to the amusement of Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Henry.

Henry puts Grealish in his place

After Grealish's slip of the tongue, Henry chimed in with a brilliant comment of his own.

"You have to win the final to stand here," he joked.

Indeed, while Henry was part of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona side which won the Champions League in 2009.

Luckily, Grealish saw the funny side and cracked up laughing, along with the rest of the panel.

Before the winger rejoined his teammates he also enjoyed an amusing exchange with Carragher.

The ex-Liverpool defender asked Grealish if he had any last words, to which he responded: "Thank you for putting me in your team of the year."

This was a reference to Carragher's combined XI from Man City's current team and Manchester United's treble-winning side in 1998/99.

VIDEO: Thierry Henry puts Jack Grealish in his place

Can Man City win the treble?

Though Henry was clearly joking with his comment towards Grealish, it still serves as a reminder that City have not won the Champions League just yet.

Guardiola's side will be the heavy favourites against Inter Milan in Istanbul but the Spaniard will be fully aware that anything can happen in a final.

City can wrap up the first of three potential trophies this weekend when they face Chelsea in the Premier League.

And if they then manage to defeat Inter in Europe and United in the FA Cup, then Grealish will be able to proudly call himself part of one of the best sides in history.