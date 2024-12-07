Thierry Henry spent his career carving out memorable moments, including on the European stage with Arsenal and Barcelona. The French icon had fans on the edge of their seats, anticipating that he'd conjure up greatness.

Gunners fans will recall Henry's scintillating performance at the San Siro in 2003 when a fabulous brace capped off an outstanding performance in a 5-1 mauling of Inter Milan. He also starred for Barca in the Champions League, part of the Blaugrana side that won the European title in 2009.

Henry hung up his boots in December 2014 after becoming a footballing journeyman who also enjoyed spells in Ligue 1 with AS Monaco, the MLS with New York Red Bulls, and Serie A with Juventus. Everything the Frenchman touched usually turned to gold, including in 2004 and 2005, when he won the European Golden Boot twice.

The Les Ulis-born frontman always tended to take center stage, and there were times when the opposition's fans could only sit back and admire his incredible ability. Defenders had nightmares trying to figure out how to stop him when he was at his free-flowing best.

However, there were occasions when Henry was stunned because of the noise made by supporters of the opposing team. Two British clubs have the honour of possessing fans who left the 1998 World Cup winner astounded.

Henry Talked up Liverpool's Anfield and Celtic's Parkhead

The Arsenal icon spoke glowingly of the stadiums' atmospheres

Liverpool were tormented by Henry during his illustrious career and came up against the former 123-cap France international on 18 occasions. He has an impressive record of nine goals and three assists in those games, including a hat-trick in a 4-2 win at Highbury in Arsenal's invincible campaign in 2004.

Henry also showcased his abilities at Anfield on seven occasions but only managed one goal, which may be how the Kop atmosphere got to him. He was on the winning side twice at the 61,000-capacity stadium, and it wasn't the only British stomping ground where the noise blew him away.

Yet, the Frenchman insisted he relished playing away from home because it meant the opposing fans feared the worst. He told CBS Sports in 2022 (via HITC):

"I used to love playing away from home. I used to think, if you are singing that loud, if you are saying whatever you are saying – and I am not repeating what people say sometimes when you play away – then it’s because you are scared."

Henry spoke at Marseille's Stade Velodrome, one of Europe's most hostile stadiums. But he made clear that Anfield and Celtic Park were the stadiums that brought the most noise:

"I have said it so many times, passing my beloved stadium Highbury and stuff. But the loudest was Anfield and Celtic Park."

The four-time Premier League Golden Boot winner visited Celtic Park just once in his career. He was on the scoresheet in an enthralling 3-2 win for Barca in the last 16 of the 2007-08 Champions League.

Henry isn't the only Catalan legend to praise Parkhead's raucous crowd. Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, and Xavi also praised the Scottish Premiership giants' passionate fanbase.

Henry Still Has Regrets About His Career

The Frenchman feels he should have fired Arsenal to Champions League glory

Arsenal have never won the Champions League, and they had the golden opportunity to do so in 2006 when they faced Barca in the final. Henry was the main talking point heading into the European heavyweights' clash at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Henry had been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp before the game, and some viewed the final as his final act in Gunners colours. Unfortunately, it ended in defeat as the North Londoners fell to a 2-1 defeat, although goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was contentiously sent off early on.

Arsene Wenger's ten men took the lead through Sol Campbell's header in the 37th minute, only for Barca to break Arsenal's hearts in the final 20 minutes. Samuel Eto'o (76') and Juliano Belletti (81') ensured the Premier League outfit left France without the European title.

Henry surprisingly failed to find the net early on in the 2nd minute when he couldn't beat Victor Valdes from six yards. He reflected on that moment with regret (via The Mirror):

I still have moments where I’m like: ‘I didn’t deliver for Arsenal to win a Champions League.’ I mean the final - I had the opportunity to score. I didn’t score. I wake up from it sometime. You think it’s easy? So easy, the team I support? It is not easy. Like, I live with it, but I don’t… It's gonna take a toll on you.

Arsenal fans still fondly reflect on Henry's two spells with the club, during which time he became one of their all-time greats. He netted 228 goals and 93 assists in 377 games and won seven major trophies.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 07/12/2024.