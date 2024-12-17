Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has singled out one current Gunners star for criticism after breaking down what Mikel Arteta's side need to change in order to challenge for the Premier League title this season. Henry was appearing on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football coverage, where he also gave a fascinating breakdown of Amad Diallo's 90th-minute winner in the Manchester derby.

The Frenchman and fellow pundit Jamie Carragher discussed, amongst other things, Arsenal's reliance on Bukayo Saka down the right-hand side and showed multiple clips of the English winger not being supported by his teammates. However, two pieces of footage in particular shone light on what Gabriel Martinelli was doing wrong on the opposite flank.

Henry Demands Better of Martinelli

The Brazilian's decision-making was slammed across multiple clips

After showcasing how reliant the Gunners were on Saka's talent down the right-hand side, Henry pulled up a moment during their 2-0 victory over Manchester United where Martinelli failed to assert his pace over wing-back Diogo Dalot and instead went backwards. Analysing the clip, Henry explained:

"Martinelli, one v one with Dalot. They're not doubling up. By the time De Ligt gets there, I don't think he will make it. I'm going to give you a mark. The ball boy. If I'm the winger now, once I pass the ball boy, I'm going. I'm not coming back. "You're not playing your one v one. I will say ten seconds after, look at where your winger was in a one v one situation against Man United. If you press pause now. Look at where he is. You don't even see the ball boy [now]. He's not in the picture."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: 45% of Arsenal's attacks in the Premier League this season have come down the right-hand side.

In another clip taken from the 0-0 draw against Everton, Henry again singles out Martinelli for his poor decision-making as the 23-year-old failed to cut the ball back to one of his teammates for a tap-in, instead opting to shoot with his weaker left foot, which was eventually blocked behind for a corner. Henry described the action as "the last thing he should've done."

In his summary, the ex-Barcelona forward believes that his former club have become too predictable going forward, which is why they have struggled to make an impact from open play this season. Henry stated that without making any adaptations, they will not be able to challenge league leaders Liverpool for this year's Premier League title.