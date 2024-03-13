Highlights Thierry Henry was thrilled with Arsenal's Champions League win against Porto, praising his side for getting the job done on penalties.

David Raya saved two spot kicks for the Gunners, helping them advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Henry was so confident in Arsenal's victory that he didn't even watch Porto's final penalty, and he explained why during CBS' coverage of the game.

Following Arsenal's victory against Porto in the Champions League, Thierry Henry praised his former side for getting over the line. The Gunners came into the second leg a goal down, having lost the first encounter 1-0.

Mikel Arteta's side were determined to get the win, and that showed early when they created several chances early on, looking to erase the deficit. The north London outfit had their work cut out for them, but managed to turn things around after Leandro Trossard scored a fine goal in the first half. They then went on to beat the Portuguese side 4-2 on penalties after they couldn't be separated after extra-time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal's penalty shootout win against Porto was just their second victory on spot kicks in a Champions League knockout round tie (Last 16 vs Roma - 2008/09).

David Raya emerged as the hero in the shootout. After the first three penalties were all smashed home, the Spaniard - on loan from Brentford - stepped up and turned Wendell's spot kick onto the left post. He then saved Galeno's penalty too, sending his side through to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010.

Thierry Henry Speaks on Arsenal's Champions League Win

Former Forward Covered the Game With CBS

Henry, who was working for CBS alongside Kate Abdo, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards for the clash at the Emirates, was thrilled to see the Gunners progress. The former France forward, who is regarded as one of the best strikers in the history of the club, told CBS Sports it was always going to be difficult against the Portuguese side, saying:

"It does feel good. I told you, It doesn't matter how, we had to go through. I knew it was going to be difficult against Porto. I called it at home and I called it here.

"I thought it was going to be a tiny bit more easy, if I say, at home, but it wasn't. You know, it's the Champions League, you're not playing in your league and it's not the same thing.

"When teams come here, especially Porto and the likes of Pepe, when they arrive in the tunnel, they look at you, they're not scared. You have to show them on the field that you can beat them.

"We went through on penalties, well done. It didn't happen to us for a very long time to be in the quarter-final, so that's a good result. And we're not playing at the weekend, that's also important."

Henry Didn't Watch the Final Penalty

He Knew Galeno Would Miss

Henry, 46, was so confident that Porto would miss their final penalty in their showdown with Arsenal, that he didn't even watch the spot-kick being taken. Footage has gone viral following the game of him turning away and not watching the penalty, explaining that he knew Galeno would miss his spot kick.

The former France international was watching on inside the Emirates Stadium along with the CBS Sports punditry team. After the clash, they shared the moment the Gunners' icon predicted what was about to happen at the end of the shootout.

As Porto winger Galeno stepped up to take his side's final penalty of the night, Henry was so confident he was going to miss that he turned his back and walked out of the room. The Frenchman was heard saying "he misses" as he walked away. He was proved right as the footage shows fellow pundits Carragher and Richards celebrating Raya's save.

Speaking on his prediction to host Abdo, Henry said: "It was the way he put the ball down, it looked suspicious to me, so I left." Raya was the Gunners hero last night, saving spot-kicks from Galeno and Wendell to secure the club's passage to the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years.