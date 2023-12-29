Highlights Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has called for more cameras in football to prevent controversial decisions such as West Ham's opener against Arsenal.

Debate has raged about whether the ball went out of play before Jarrod Bowen crossed it for Thomas Soucek. Angles from cameras inside the stadium were inconclusive, which meant that the goal could not be chalked off.

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg explained that without conclusive evidence, the goal cannot be ruled out. However, he did say a potential way forward was to have chips in the ball which could help referees.

Arsenal cult hero Thierry Henry has bemoaned the controversial decision given against his former side in the all-London match-up against West Ham United, which ended 2-0 in favour of the latter. The Frenchman has called for more cameras to be introduced to football to iron out any technological deficiencies.

Tomas Soucek, albeit controversially, opened the scoring within 13 minutes. Emerson Palmeri's cross ensued a penalty box scramble for the Gunners as they failed to clear their lines. A fluffed clearance meant a ball landed in the vicinity of West Ham danger man Jarrod Bowen.

The Englishman, who has scored 11 goals in the Premier League so far this campaign, remained composed to play a ball back to his teammate Soucek, who duly slotted home to put his side ahead. But debate then raged over whether the ball had gone out of play before the winger played it back across the box.

The VAR was unable to definitively say whether the ball had gone out of play, which meant that the goal had to stand. Arsenal failed to find a way back into the game, with former Gunners defender Konstantinos Mavropanos doubling their lead 10 minutes after the interval as he turned in an emphatic header, ensuring that Liverpool remained two points clear at the top of the table.

Thierry Henry demands Premier League rule change

Henry: ‘It’s just impossible to see’

However, Arsenal fans will still feel aggrieved about Michael Oliver’s decision to give the Hammers’ opener, which, in turn, set the tone of the game. And club legend Henry summed up their thoughts during the game.

Henry, the fourth-quickest player to score 150 Premier League goals, was speaking alongside Alan Shearer for Amazon Prime Video Sport and was quick to muster a simple rule change that could change the use of technology in football going forward. The Frenchman claimed that having more cameras available, particularly one above the perimeter of the pitch, would give referees more chance to right their on-pitch wrongs.

Insisting that it is the second time this season that Arsenal have been on the receiving end of such a decision, Henry said that it’s ‘impossible’ for officials to make well-informed calls thanks to the lack of technology on offer. Newcastle had scored a goal against the north London club in similarly controversial circumstances in November, with officials unsure if the ball had gone out of play before it was crossed into the box, leading to Mikel Arteta describing the decision as a 'disgrace'.

“Well, that is the second time for us - Newcastle away. But if you want to help the referees to have the right angle, if you want to know the ball is out, you have to be above the ball. That’s the only way you can know if the ball is out or not. “And we’re in 2023, soon 2024 and we still do not have a camera that can be above. It’s too many times where you don’t know if you cross the ball back or not, if the ball is out or not. So can we have a camera that can be above so we can see if the ball is out or not? If not, it’s just impossible to see.”

Henry was echoing the words of Arsenal manager Arteta, who also bemoaned the poor use of technology after the game. Shearer also chimed in to give his two cents, stating that he believes the right decision was made on the basis that the conclusive evidence is not there and that no freeze-frame or clip available can suggest the whole ball was out of play for certain, which led to the goal being awarded and West Ham taking control of the affair.

“There’s no conclusive evidence, I don’t think, to say that that should be disallowed. The referee has given it on the pitch, so give me a 100% reason why they should disallow that. I can’t really see that and say for certain that the whole of the ball is out.”

Former Premier League referee claims the goal had to stand

Mark Clattenburg: ‘There’s no conclusive evidence”

The goal being deemed legal may have frustrated Arsenal fans and players alike as it tainted their ability to regain their place at the summit of the English top tier heading into 2024. But Mark Clattenburg, a former Premier League referee, has claimed that because there’s no ‘conclusive’ evidence that Bowen failed to keep the ball in play, the goal, simply, cannot be ruled out.

“There’s no other decision that the match officials can give. The assistant referee, who’s on the goal line, doesn’t say the ball has clearly gone out of play. When you look at the evidence that we’ve just seen, we cannot be 100% certain that the ball has gone out. There’s no conclusive evidence.”

Clattenburg then went on to explain that the officials could have utilised similar technology that is typically used in VAR situations. The 48-year-old did insist, however, that two reference points are needed for it to be used successfully: the goal line and the ball. Thanks to Bowen’s thigh blocking sight of the ball, using VAR technology was not in question. Referencing Henry’s point about having a camera above the line, he mentioned that using a chip in the ball, which is typically taken advantage of in major tournaments, would be an appropriate way to iron out any potential blunders.

“Going back to Thierry Henry’s point about having cameras above. Just get a chip in the ball. If the ball is chipped like we do see in major tournaments, which is possibly what we can get going forward - if that chip was in the ball, we could have the technology to clearly see if the ball went out of play.”

Up next for Mikel Arteta’s side is an away test at Craven Cottage as they take on 13th-placed Fulham, while David Moyes and his men will look to continue their fine form as they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion, whose confidence will be sky-high after their emphatic win over Tottenham Hotspur, to the London Stadium.