When Thierry Henry speaks, you listen, and often, when he scored at Highbury, you applauded even as a rival fan because he was such a thrilling footballer to watch in action. You can come up with all the superlatives in the world to try and describe his hold on Premier League football, but his first spell with the Gunners was simply a case of you had to be there.

Sir Alex Ferguson claimed that Arsene Wenger's job of 'reinventing' Henry turned Manchester United's title rivalry with Arsenal toxic. Wenger converted him from a winger into a striker who could find the back of the net in the blink of an eye. There weren't many clinical finishers who could stand toe-to-toe with the two-time European Golden Boot winner.

Henry was up there with the best forwards the game has ever seen, but he didn't hesitate when asked which of his former teammates was the greatest finisher. He highlighted the goalscoring prowess of a fellow 1998 World Cup winner.

Thierry Henry: David Trezeguet Easily The Best Finisher

The Arsenal icon recalled his Euro 2000 winner