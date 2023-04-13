Thierry Henry had plenty to say about João Félix’s failed chance early on in Chelsea's clash with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Portuguese ace had the chance to put his side ahead within two minutes as N’Golo Kante set him free.

With Éder Militão on his heels and no Chelsea support, Félix made a fatal error which Henry went on to dissect post-match.

The game’s complexity would have changed if the visiting side shocked the reigning champions early on.

And who knows how different the game would have panned out?

What Thierry Henry had to say about João Félix

In typical Henry fashion, he gave his two pennies' worth on the situation that could have seen Chelsea unexpectedly gain the advantage in the tie.

Henry began his analysis by siding with Félix as he understands the difficulty of the situation the 23-year-old was in.

“You would think João Félix would have had the composure in the box,” Henry said on CBS Sports.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been in that situation and it is not easy.”

The ex-striker, however, made sure he let him know what to do next time, saying: “What was easy for me was to have the awareness that you need to cut across.

“That’s the first thing you learn as a centre forward is cut across. When defenders are chasing, I cut across.”

Carragher praised his punditry partner and posed whether the former Arsenal man could get Chelsea’s forwards firing on all cylinders.

Fans praise Thierry Henry for his class punditry skills

Some ex-footballers go into management, and some go into punditry, and it seems that Henry has mastered the art of the latter.

Fans at home have praised the Frenchman for his brilliant coverage for CBS Sports, with one commenting: “I could listen to Henry all day when speaks about scoring goals.”

“I love this. Such good insight from Henry. Said this before, but this is what punditry should be.” another added.

Henry impressed time and time again on-field, but now it is his off-field chat that fans are admiring.

A trend amongst fans is that Henry’s innate intelligence of the game translates into his punditry work, and that there is no surprise he’s at the top of the tree in terms of his tactical analysis.

One fan said: “I’m not shocked that it’s Henry that says this because his knowledge of the game is different level. Doesn’t translate as a manager but as a pundit, he’s so good.”

Another agreed but wished that his time in management hadn’t come to a close.

“I love listening to Henry speak. So intelligent. Love the way he views the game. Would be a dream to have him manage the USMNT, in my opinion, if US Soccer could pull that off.”

Chelsea's upcoming challenge on home turf

Chelsea’s lack of attacking firepower means they now face the uphill task of turning this tie on its head when they host Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be looking to retain their title as European champions and so it will be no easy feat for Chelsea’s interim manager Frank Lampard.