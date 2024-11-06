Thierry Henry provided compelling analysis of the 'major issue' Real Madrid have recently encountered, following their unexpected 3-1 loss to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The worrying result follows Los Blancos' 4-0 demolition at the hands of La Liga front-runners Barcelona over the weekend, and thus marks the first time the club has lost consecutive home games by conceding 3+ goals since May 2009.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Carlo Ancelotti's five-year reign across two stints as Real Madrid boss, it was the first time he had lost two consecutive games at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And while the reigning La Liga and Champions League holders have conceded nine goals in their last three games, with Carlo Ancelotti believing that aspect of their game is a key reason behind their slump in form, also identifying summer signing Kylian Mbappe as the biggest problem, Thierry Henry, during some expert analysis in midweek, built upon that idea and explained exactly why his compatriot hasn't quite fitted the mold in Spain just yet.

Thierry Henry's Must-Watch Analysis

Speaking on CBS Sports following Tuesday's result at the Bernabeu, Henry focused on Jude Bellingham's movement, noting his consistent runs in behind against AC Milan - while, in contrast, Mbappe was criticised for being too static, leading to an imbalance in the attacking setup.

"It's always Bellingham trying to make the run, trying to make the team play, running in behind, trying to break the line," Henry began. "I think there is a little frustration. Your nine isn't going, and your 10-ish is going. I know it can happen sometimes but not all the time. Every single time. I know he's not a number nine and that this maybe is not what he likes to do. Do you think he likes to make those runs, try and stretch the team?

"He'll do it because he has to do it, because his desire speaks, his will speaks. You don't win games like that. You don't win games with your 10 breaking the line, coming back, trying to bend his run, trying to defend, trying to go the other side. And then after, he gets substituted? "I would have been upset too - I saw him kicking a bottle. I would be upset also, of course. For me, this is not good enough and I don't think they are playing well as a team but on the ball also he (Mbappe) has to do way more."

Other skeptics of Real Madrid's loss of honour this season have pointed the finger at the idea that they have too many cooks in the kitchen, and the restaurant is at risk of burning down. It is this notion that brings about the suggestion that there are too many players fighting for the position as the best in the world, with Vinicius Junior joining the two aforementioned players in the race for a Ballon d'Or, in a period of real power struggle at the club.

Henry, who won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2009 and proved to be one of the very best in Mbappe's position during his playing days, went on to emphasise the potential challenges Ancelotti will encounter in the weeks and months ahead throughout his five-minute masterclass. "He [Mbappe] is going to have to learn to play as a nine and the desire and the will of running in behind," he continued.

"He will get better - he can't be worse than this. We're not asking him to hold the ball like Didier Drogba, who was magnificent. We're not asking him to get the ball and dribble past everybody. But that cannot happen all the time, a run in behind [from Bellingham], when the team is high.

"I'm not going to try to find excuses for Bellingham, but how do you play, where do you go, what do you do? Rodrygo was essential for them last year when they were losing the ball. He's on the bench now. I know he doesn't have the efficiency of Vinicius Jr that he had last year, but Rodrygo was balancing the team off the ball. Now he's not playing. It's going to be tough for [Carlo] Ancelotti to find a way so all those players can co-exist."