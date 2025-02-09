Thierry Henry is arguably the greatest player to ever play in the Premier League. The Frenchman scored 24 or more league goals in five successive seasons in the 2000s, and won the English top flight twice.

It's more than just his goals or honours, though – you just had to be there. There's a reason why so many defenders feared him, Chelsea icon John Terry even admitted he "literally had sleepless nights" thinking about coming up against the Arsenal legend.

In October 2006, was perhaps at the peak of his powers. That year he led the Gunners to the Champions League final and went just as far in the World Cup – suffering defeat at the last hurdle in each competition. Even so, his quality was undoubted and by that stage of his career, he'd already managed some of his biggest achievements, most notably going Invincible with Arsenal in 2003/04.

With that in mind, it's fascinating to consider who he considered his toughest opponents of that era.

Thierry Henry Found Four Premier League Defenders Challenging

John Terry, Sol Campbell, Ledley King, and William Gallas