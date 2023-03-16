The CBS Sports punditry team of Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, and Thierry Henry provide some of the best midweek coverage of the Champions League, and that was no different on Wednesday when Henry’s football memory was put to the test.

Henry was a Champions League star for Monaco, Arsenal and Barcelona, scoring 50 goals in 112 games during his career.

He lifted the trophy in 2009 with Barcelona but also featured in the final when Arsenal played the Catalan club back in 2006, with the north London side falling to a late winner from Juliano Belletti nine minutes from time.

But when he was asked to recant that run to the final in Paris while covering the Champions League for CBS on Wednesday night, Henry had the team in hysterics.

Arsenal’s 2006 Champions League run

The 2005/06 season was the closest Arsenal have come to getting their hands on Europe’s most esteemed prize and they went on quite some run before the final.

The London club were drawn in a group with Ajax, Sparta Prague, and Swiss team Fussballclub Thun 1898, dropping just two points over six games as they topped the table.

They then toppled Spanish giants Real Madrid in the round of 16, before dispatching Henry’s former club Juventus in the quarter-finals, with the Frenchman himself scoring in a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

Arsenal then booked their place in the final with one goal over 180 minutes against Villareal, scored by Ivorian defender Kolo Toure.

It was by no means a lucky run, and Arsenal were 15 minutes from lifting the trophy despite being reduced to ten men early on when goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was sent off.

A goal from Sol Campbell put the Gunners 1-0 up, but two goals in five minutes from Samuel Eto’o and Belletti snatched the trophy out of the hands of the London club.

Henry’s memory of Champions League run has the CBS team giggling

Coming as close as Henry did back in 2006 would have stung at the time, but the former Arsenal attacker had the team laughing when asked to recant the road to Paris on Wednesday night.

“I said it,” Henry said to presenter Jules Breach when asked about the semi-finals. “Barcelona knocked Milan out. Ludovic Giuly scored away and we knocked Villareal out.

Carragher then looks to the crew behind the cameras to tell someone that he’s out of a job, sending everyone into a first round of laughter.

But the quizzing doesn’t stop there, with Breach and Micah Richards continuing to put Henry to the test.

“Who knocked Juventus out?” Breach asks him, to which Henry sticks his hand up and says, “hello,” knowing full well it was his Arsenal side that dumped The Old Lady out in the quarters.

“Who scored in that game?” Richards asks. “Who assisted in that game? Who got man of the match in that game?”

And with every question, the laughter gets louder and louder, as Henry continues to make faces which send all of Breach, Carragher, Richards and himself into hysterics.

There might not be a better punditry team covering football today.

Watch: Henry’s memory test has the CBS team in hysterics

Real and Napoli complete quarter-final draw

Wednesday night’s ties completed the draw for the Champions League quarter-final, with Real Madrid knocking Liverpool out while Napoli progressed against Eintracht Frankfurt.

They join AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Manchester City in the next round.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place at 11:00 am GMT, and they will be followed by a draw to see which teams could play each other in the semi-finals as well.