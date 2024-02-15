Highlights A report has claimed Kylian Mbappe would be willing to join Arsenal to follow in the footsteps of Thierry Henry.

Jamie Carragher couldn't believe Mbappe's interest in joining Arsenal and had to check the report while love on air.

Thierry Henry wants Mbappe to stay at PSG for the French Olympic team, while Carragher believes he'll join Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe's future has been a topic of conversation for quite some time. The Frenchman has been linked with moves away from Paris Saint-Germain for several years now, and while it's recently been reported that he's decided to join Real Madrid in the summer, it's also been claimed by the Independent that he is open to the idea of moving to Arsenal in the Premier League.

This is quite the revelation as it has been some time since the Gunners were the type of side capable of attracting the biggest footballers in the world, and both Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry had very interesting reactions when they heard about Mbappe's interest in Arsenal. The two former players were working as pundits for the CBS Champions League show alongside Micah Richards when the topic of the 25-year-old's future came up.

Jamie Carragher couldn't believe Mbappe was interested in Arsenal

He looked for a report detailing it on live television

As they were running through his options for next season, the possibility of moves to Liverpool and Arsenal both came up, and Carragher couldn't believe his ears when he heard about Mbappe's interest in the Gunners. The Englishman had to look into the reports live on air before he was willing to believe there was any truth to it.

Once he found the report, Carragher read out the leading line which claimed that Mbappe wants to follow in the footsteps of Henry and become an icon at Arsenal. The Frenchman responded in brilliant fashion, looking around the studio before asking why everyone was looking at him. The 46-year-old is arguably the greatest player in Arsenal history, and it would take some serious effort for anyone to live up to the legacy he forged in north London.

Despite his status as a legend at Arsenal, Henry would rather Mbappe stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer, largely down to his upcoming plans to work with the French Olympic team.

Henry wants Mbappe to stay at PSG

Carragher thinks he'll move to Real Madrid

Henry is set to coach the French football team at the upcoming Olympics which will also take place in France. As a result, he wants to see Mbappe stay at PSG this summer as it gives him the best chance to take part in the games. He admitted that it would be more difficult to include players who are currently playing outside of France, so it would be ideal for him if Mbappe remained in Ligue 1.

"It is tough. Having players who play for French teams, the Olympics is in France, I would like to think they will release the players. The problems are with players who play for teams abroad. They do not have to send them. That’s going to be tricky."

Carragher is adamant that he'll join Real Madrid, though. While Henry admitted he has no idea where Mbappe will end up, the former Liverpool man was pretty defiant in his belief that he'll end up at the Bernabeu, something Richards thinks is a good move for him. Speaking about the club's European success and the level of talent in the squad, the former Manchester City man is very excited about the prospect of Mbappe at Los Blancos.

"Look at how many times they've won the European Cup, or the Champions League as we call it now. With Vinicius, Rodrygo and Bellingham, putting Mbappe into that as well, it's just delicious."

Regardless of where he ends up, the Frenchman is one of the very best footballers in the world, and he's going to have a very big impact wherever he plays his football next season.